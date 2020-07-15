6 Poinciana Pl

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Kahana Ridge House - Beautiful 4 bedroom / 2.5 bathroom / 2 car garage "Pet Friendly" 2 story house with fenced in back yard. Ocean views, tile and carpet, large living spaces, formal dining and living rooms. W/D, D/W, G/D Water Softener. Kahana Ridge is a great neighborhood.



Please call Brian James R(B) or Kati Shea R (S) with Quam Properties to arrange a viewing. 808-665-1315



12 month term / No smoking



4295.00 + tax, tenant pays all utility's but will be credited back $50.00 per month towards the water bill for sprinkler cost.



(RLNE3534554)