All apartments in Napili-Honokowai
Find more places like 6 Poinciana Pl.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Napili-Honokowai, HI
/
6 Poinciana Pl
Last updated July 15 2020 at 6:54 PM

6 Poinciana Pl

6 Poinciana Pl · (808) 276-4434
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Napili-Honokowai
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

6 Poinciana Pl, Napili-Honokowai, HI 96761
Kahana Ahupua`a

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 6 Poinciana Pl · Avail. now

$4,295

4 Bed · 2.5 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Kahana Ridge House - Beautiful 4 bedroom / 2.5 bathroom / 2 car garage "Pet Friendly" 2 story house with fenced in back yard. Ocean views, tile and carpet, large living spaces, formal dining and living rooms. W/D, D/W, G/D Water Softener. Kahana Ridge is a great neighborhood.

Please call Brian James R(B) or Kati Shea R (S) with Quam Properties to arrange a viewing. 808-665-1315

12 month term / No smoking

4295.00 + tax, tenant pays all utility's but will be credited back $50.00 per month towards the water bill for sprinkler cost.

(RLNE3534554)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6 Poinciana Pl have any available units?
6 Poinciana Pl has a unit available for $4,295 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 6 Poinciana Pl have?
Some of 6 Poinciana Pl's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6 Poinciana Pl currently offering any rent specials?
6 Poinciana Pl is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6 Poinciana Pl pet-friendly?
Yes, 6 Poinciana Pl is pet friendly.
Does 6 Poinciana Pl offer parking?
Yes, 6 Poinciana Pl offers parking.
Does 6 Poinciana Pl have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6 Poinciana Pl does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6 Poinciana Pl have a pool?
No, 6 Poinciana Pl does not have a pool.
Does 6 Poinciana Pl have accessible units?
No, 6 Poinciana Pl does not have accessible units.
Does 6 Poinciana Pl have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6 Poinciana Pl has units with dishwashers.
Does 6 Poinciana Pl have units with air conditioning?
No, 6 Poinciana Pl does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 6 Poinciana Pl?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Napili-Honokowai 2 Bedrooms
Napili-Honokowai Apartments with Parking

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Lahaina, HIKahului, HI
Kihei, HIWailuku, HI
Makawao, HIWailea, HI
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity