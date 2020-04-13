All apartments in Napili-Honokowai
Last updated April 13 2020 at 7:26 AM

3788 Lower Honoapiilani Rd Apt D104

3788 Lower Honoapi‘Ilani Road · (808) 214-1237
Location

3788 Lower Honoapi‘Ilani Road, Napili-Honokowai, HI 96761
Mahinahina Four Ahupua`a

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Propertyware

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$2,400

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1122 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
parking
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
internet access
sauna
tennis court
Two story, unfurnished townhouse in the Hale Royale complex with plenty storage, walk right out from your large Lanai to the pool, spa, sauna, barbeque, tennis...

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3788 Lower Honoapiilani Rd Apt D104 have any available units?
3788 Lower Honoapiilani Rd Apt D104 has a unit available for $2,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 3788 Lower Honoapiilani Rd Apt D104 have?
Some of 3788 Lower Honoapiilani Rd Apt D104's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3788 Lower Honoapiilani Rd Apt D104 currently offering any rent specials?
3788 Lower Honoapiilani Rd Apt D104 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3788 Lower Honoapiilani Rd Apt D104 pet-friendly?
No, 3788 Lower Honoapiilani Rd Apt D104 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Napili-Honokowai.
Does 3788 Lower Honoapiilani Rd Apt D104 offer parking?
Yes, 3788 Lower Honoapiilani Rd Apt D104 does offer parking.
Does 3788 Lower Honoapiilani Rd Apt D104 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3788 Lower Honoapiilani Rd Apt D104 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3788 Lower Honoapiilani Rd Apt D104 have a pool?
Yes, 3788 Lower Honoapiilani Rd Apt D104 has a pool.
Does 3788 Lower Honoapiilani Rd Apt D104 have accessible units?
No, 3788 Lower Honoapiilani Rd Apt D104 does not have accessible units.
Does 3788 Lower Honoapiilani Rd Apt D104 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3788 Lower Honoapiilani Rd Apt D104 has units with dishwashers.
Does 3788 Lower Honoapiilani Rd Apt D104 have units with air conditioning?
No, 3788 Lower Honoapiilani Rd Apt D104 does not have units with air conditioning.
