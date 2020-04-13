Two story, unfurnished townhouse in the Hale Royale complex with plenty storage, walk right out from your large Lanai to the pool, spa, sauna, barbeque, tennis...
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3788 Lower Honoapiilani Rd Apt D104 have any available units?
3788 Lower Honoapiilani Rd Apt D104 has a unit available for $2,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 3788 Lower Honoapiilani Rd Apt D104 have?
Some of 3788 Lower Honoapiilani Rd Apt D104's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3788 Lower Honoapiilani Rd Apt D104 currently offering any rent specials?
3788 Lower Honoapiilani Rd Apt D104 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3788 Lower Honoapiilani Rd Apt D104 pet-friendly?