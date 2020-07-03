95-101 Kelewaa Place

Amenities
Beautifully maintained and recently fully renovated home available for long term lease with a 1-year minimum start lease term. Spacious floor plan with excellent storage, 2-car enclosed garage, soaring ceilings, fresh paint and appliances! Cool split AC throughout INCLUDES Photovoltaic ELECTRIC panels and Solar Hot Water panels to SAVE you a bundle on utilities. Pets are negotiable. Non-smoking/non-vape property. Application fees per each person over 18 and tenant liability insurance required. Yard & trash service included in rent. Tenant is responsible for Electric (owners' bill was under $20), Sewer, Water, Cable, Internet. ACCESS to excellent Mililani Town Association (MTA) Pools, Recreation Centers, Classes, and Activities.