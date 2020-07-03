95-101 Kelewaa Place

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking pool garage internet access

Beautifully maintained and recently fully renovated home available for long term lease with a 1-year minimum start lease term. Spacious floor plan with excellent storage, 2-car enclosed garage, soaring ceilings, fresh paint and appliances! Cool split AC throughout INCLUDES Photovoltaic ELECTRIC panels and Solar Hot Water panels to SAVE you a bundle on utilities. Pets are negotiable. Non-smoking/non-vape property. Application fees per each person over 18 and tenant liability insurance required. Yard & trash service included in rent. Tenant is responsible for Electric (owners' bill was under $20), Sewer, Water, Cable, Internet. ACCESS to excellent Mililani Town Association (MTA) Pools, Recreation Centers, Classes, and Activities.