Last updated July 3 2020 at 3:07 AM

95-101 Kelewaa Place

95-101 Kelewaa Place · (808) 595-8478
Location

95-101 Kelewaa Place, Mililani Town, HI 96789
Mililani - Waipio - Melemanu

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$3,500

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1571 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
pool
air conditioning
internet access
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
garage
internet access
Beautifully maintained and recently fully renovated home available for long term lease with a 1-year minimum start lease term. Spacious floor plan with excellent storage, 2-car enclosed garage, soaring ceilings, fresh paint and appliances! Cool split AC throughout INCLUDES Photovoltaic ELECTRIC panels and Solar Hot Water panels to SAVE you a bundle on utilities. Pets are negotiable. Non-smoking/non-vape property. Application fees per each person over 18 and tenant liability insurance required. Yard & trash service included in rent. Tenant is responsible for Electric (owners' bill was under $20), Sewer, Water, Cable, Internet. ACCESS to excellent Mililani Town Association (MTA) Pools, Recreation Centers, Classes, and Activities.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Covered lot, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 95-101 Kelewaa Place have any available units?
95-101 Kelewaa Place has a unit available for $3,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 95-101 Kelewaa Place have?
Some of 95-101 Kelewaa Place's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 95-101 Kelewaa Place currently offering any rent specials?
95-101 Kelewaa Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 95-101 Kelewaa Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 95-101 Kelewaa Place is pet friendly.
Does 95-101 Kelewaa Place offer parking?
Yes, 95-101 Kelewaa Place offers parking.
Does 95-101 Kelewaa Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 95-101 Kelewaa Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 95-101 Kelewaa Place have a pool?
Yes, 95-101 Kelewaa Place has a pool.
Does 95-101 Kelewaa Place have accessible units?
No, 95-101 Kelewaa Place does not have accessible units.
Does 95-101 Kelewaa Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 95-101 Kelewaa Place does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 95-101 Kelewaa Place have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 95-101 Kelewaa Place has units with air conditioning.
