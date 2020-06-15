94-240 Noholoa Ct Apt 3

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly parking recently renovated

AS A SAFETY PRECAUTION, WE ARE REQUIRING EVERYONE TO WEAR MASKS AND GLOVES WHEN VIEWING THE PROPERTY.



VIRTUAL SHOWINGS ARE ALSO AVAILABLE VIA VIDEO CALL OR FACETIME.



VIDEO TOUR: https://youtu.be/e_Ko0FkPsY4



3/2.5/2 Spacious Townhome Centrally Located In Mililani with 2 parking (1 covered / 1 uncovered)



Ground floor unit with private entryway, laminate flooring throughout, remodeled kitchen with stainless steel appliances including dishwasher, remodeled bathrooms with tile, upgraded vanity's, spacious lanai fenced in, includes full size washer & dryer and private balcony off upstairs master bedroom



Rental Terms:

Rent: $2600

Application Fee: $51

Security Deposit: $2600

Credit check/ background check required

Pet negotiable

No Smoking



HI Pacific Property Management LLC

Rental Hotline: (808)445-9223

PO Box 759 Aiea HI 96701

RB# 21817



(RLNE3840802)