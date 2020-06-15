94-240 Noholoa Ct Apt 3

Amenities
AS A SAFETY PRECAUTION, WE ARE REQUIRING EVERYONE TO WEAR MASKS AND GLOVES WHEN VIEWING THE PROPERTY.
VIRTUAL SHOWINGS ARE ALSO AVAILABLE VIA VIDEO CALL OR FACETIME.
VIDEO TOUR: https://youtu.be/e_Ko0FkPsY4
3/2.5/2 Spacious Townhome Centrally Located In Mililani with 2 parking (1 covered / 1 uncovered)
Ground floor unit with private entryway, laminate flooring throughout, remodeled kitchen with stainless steel appliances including dishwasher, remodeled bathrooms with tile, upgraded vanity's, spacious lanai fenced in, includes full size washer & dryer and private balcony off upstairs master bedroom
Rental Terms:
Rent: $2600
Application Fee: $51
Security Deposit: $2600
Credit check/ background check required
Pet negotiable
No Smoking
HI Pacific Property Management LLC
Rental Hotline: (808)445-9223
PO Box 759 Aiea HI 96701
RB# 21817
(RLNE3840802)