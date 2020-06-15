All apartments in Mililani Town
Last updated June 15 2020 at 1:21 PM

94-240 Noholoa Ct Apt 3

94-240 Noholoa Court · No Longer Available
Location

94-240 Noholoa Court, Mililani Town, HI 96789
Mililani - Waipio - Melemanu

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
3/2.5/2 Spacious Townhome Centrally Located In Mililani - Please call Kimoli (RS 79941) for showings @ (808) 699-9350

AS A SAFETY PRECAUTION, WE ARE REQUIRING EVERYONE TO WEAR MASKS AND GLOVES WHEN VIEWING THE PROPERTY.

VIRTUAL SHOWINGS ARE ALSO AVAILABLE VIA VIDEO CALL OR FACETIME.

VIDEO TOUR: https://youtu.be/e_Ko0FkPsY4

3/2.5/2 Spacious Townhome Centrally Located In Mililani with 2 parking (1 covered / 1 uncovered)

Ground floor unit with private entryway, laminate flooring throughout, remodeled kitchen with stainless steel appliances including dishwasher, remodeled bathrooms with tile, upgraded vanity's, spacious lanai fenced in, includes full size washer & dryer and private balcony off upstairs master bedroom

Rental Terms:
Rent: $2600
Application Fee: $51
Security Deposit: $2600
Credit check/ background check required
Pet negotiable
No Smoking

HI Pacific Property Management LLC
Rental Hotline: (808)445-9223
PO Box 759 Aiea HI 96701
RB# 21817

(RLNE3840802)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 94-240 Noholoa Ct Apt 3 have any available units?
94-240 Noholoa Ct Apt 3 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mililani Town, HI.
What amenities does 94-240 Noholoa Ct Apt 3 have?
Some of 94-240 Noholoa Ct Apt 3's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 94-240 Noholoa Ct Apt 3 currently offering any rent specials?
94-240 Noholoa Ct Apt 3 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 94-240 Noholoa Ct Apt 3 pet-friendly?
Yes, 94-240 Noholoa Ct Apt 3 is pet friendly.
Does 94-240 Noholoa Ct Apt 3 offer parking?
Yes, 94-240 Noholoa Ct Apt 3 does offer parking.
Does 94-240 Noholoa Ct Apt 3 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 94-240 Noholoa Ct Apt 3 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 94-240 Noholoa Ct Apt 3 have a pool?
No, 94-240 Noholoa Ct Apt 3 does not have a pool.
Does 94-240 Noholoa Ct Apt 3 have accessible units?
No, 94-240 Noholoa Ct Apt 3 does not have accessible units.
Does 94-240 Noholoa Ct Apt 3 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 94-240 Noholoa Ct Apt 3 has units with dishwashers.
Does 94-240 Noholoa Ct Apt 3 have units with air conditioning?
No, 94-240 Noholoa Ct Apt 3 does not have units with air conditioning.
