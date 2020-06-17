95-962 Wikao St

Amenities
Come see this 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom townhouse with large loft located in Launani Valley area of Mililani. The loft can easily be converted into a 3rd bedroom. Close to Schofield Barracks, Wheeler Army Airfield, and a short drive to shopping centers as well as restaurants. Featuring an open floor plan, carpeting throughout, 2 assigned parking stalls, and ceiling fans. Comes with a refrigerator, oven/range, microwave, dishwasher, garbage disposal, washer, and dryer. There is a community pool, park, BBQ, and basket ball court. Rent includes water, sewer, and trash. Limit 4 people.