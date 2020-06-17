All apartments in Mililani Mauka
Last updated June 17 2020 at 11:19 PM

95-962 Wikao St

95-962 Wikao Street · (808) 670-1623
Location

95-962 Wikao Street, Mililani Mauka, HI 96789
Mililani Mauka - Launani Valley

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit #G301 · Avail. now

$2,495

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1275 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
parking
pool
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
basketball court
parking
pool
bbq/grill
Come see this 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom townhouse with large loft located in Launani Valley area of Mililani. The loft can easily be converted into a 3rd bedroom. Close to Schofield Barracks, Wheeler Army Airfield, and a short drive to shopping centers as well as restaurants. Featuring an open floor plan, carpeting throughout, 2 assigned parking stalls, and ceiling fans. Comes with a refrigerator, oven/range, microwave, dishwasher, garbage disposal, washer, and dryer. There is a community pool, park, BBQ, and basket ball court. Rent includes water, sewer, and trash. Limit 4 people.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 95-962 Wikao St have any available units?
95-962 Wikao St has a unit available for $2,495 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 95-962 Wikao St have?
Some of 95-962 Wikao St's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 95-962 Wikao St currently offering any rent specials?
95-962 Wikao St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 95-962 Wikao St pet-friendly?
No, 95-962 Wikao St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mililani Mauka.
Does 95-962 Wikao St offer parking?
Yes, 95-962 Wikao St offers parking.
Does 95-962 Wikao St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 95-962 Wikao St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 95-962 Wikao St have a pool?
Yes, 95-962 Wikao St has a pool.
Does 95-962 Wikao St have accessible units?
No, 95-962 Wikao St does not have accessible units.
Does 95-962 Wikao St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 95-962 Wikao St has units with dishwashers.
Does 95-962 Wikao St have units with air conditioning?
No, 95-962 Wikao St does not have units with air conditioning.
