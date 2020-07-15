All apartments in Mililani Mauka
Last updated July 15 2020 at 6:51 PM

95-660 Wikao St K106

95-660 Wikao Street · (808) 224-0344
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

95-660 Wikao Street, Mililani Mauka, HI 96789
Mililani Mauka - Launani Valley

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 95-660 Wikao St K106 · Avail. now

$2,000

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 797 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
Great Location, updated 2 Bed 2 Bath Apartment - Great Location. Close to Schofield Barracks and Wheeler Army Airfield. One exit up from Mililani. New paint July 2016. Master bedroom and on suite bath. 2nd Bath has washer and dryer, full size, and 2nd bedroom is a generous size. Master bedroom and Living room has window A/C units. Ceiling fans in Both Bedrooms. Stainless Steel Appliances with Glass top oven. Two numbered reserved parking spots, pool and picnic and play area. Small back lanai with storage closet. Quiet end of the building back unit. Great walking paved walking trails around the neighborhood as well. Small storage locker off of patio.

Renters insurance required upon move in and One Team Realty, LLC listed as an interested party.

Parking: 2 (Covered 287, Uncovered 244)

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE2489266)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 95-660 Wikao St K106 have any available units?
95-660 Wikao St K106 has a unit available for $2,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 95-660 Wikao St K106 have?
Some of 95-660 Wikao St K106's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 95-660 Wikao St K106 currently offering any rent specials?
95-660 Wikao St K106 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 95-660 Wikao St K106 pet-friendly?
No, 95-660 Wikao St K106 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mililani Mauka.
Does 95-660 Wikao St K106 offer parking?
Yes, 95-660 Wikao St K106 offers parking.
Does 95-660 Wikao St K106 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 95-660 Wikao St K106 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 95-660 Wikao St K106 have a pool?
Yes, 95-660 Wikao St K106 has a pool.
Does 95-660 Wikao St K106 have accessible units?
No, 95-660 Wikao St K106 does not have accessible units.
Does 95-660 Wikao St K106 have units with dishwashers?
No, 95-660 Wikao St K106 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 95-660 Wikao St K106 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 95-660 Wikao St K106 has units with air conditioning.
