95-660 Wikao St K106

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony parking recently renovated stainless steel pool

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan in unit laundry oven patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool

Great Location, updated 2 Bed 2 Bath Apartment - Great Location. Close to Schofield Barracks and Wheeler Army Airfield. One exit up from Mililani. New paint July 2016. Master bedroom and on suite bath. 2nd Bath has washer and dryer, full size, and 2nd bedroom is a generous size. Master bedroom and Living room has window A/C units. Ceiling fans in Both Bedrooms. Stainless Steel Appliances with Glass top oven. Two numbered reserved parking spots, pool and picnic and play area. Small back lanai with storage closet. Quiet end of the building back unit. Great walking paved walking trails around the neighborhood as well. Small storage locker off of patio.



Renters insurance required upon move in and One Team Realty, LLC listed as an interested party.



Parking: 2 (Covered 287, Uncovered 244)



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE2489266)