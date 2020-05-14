95-1047 KAAPEHA STREET #164

Amenities

COME AND SEE! 2nd FLOOR APT IN MILILANI TOWN - Come and see this clean and airy 2 bedroom, 2 full bath in Northpointe Terrace II. New kitchen floors and refrigerator with ice maker. In unit washer and dryer. Two assigned parking spaces. Beautiful wood laminate flooring throughout. Large walk in closets in both bedrooms. Lots of storage. Close to restaurants, shopping and bus lines.



Owner prefers a 12 Month Lease. Renters insurance is highly suggested.



Please reference property CMI8132 when you apply. You are encouraged to review our application requirements prior to requesting a showing by visiting www.associahawaiirentalsandsales.com (click apply now to access application requirements)



To schedule a showing, contact Dianell Ashe by email dianell.ashe@aaoceanfront.com or Paula Criz by phone 808-837-5259.



*Terms subject to change at any time, prior to receipt of Security Deposit.



Rental Terms

Rent: $1700.00

Application Fee: $35 per Adult

Security Deposit: $1700.00

Includes: Water, Sewer & Trash

All other items are the tenants responsibility

Occupancy standard: 2 per bedroom, plus 1

No Smoking Allowed



Pet Policy

No Pets Allowed



Available Now



