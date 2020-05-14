All apartments in Mililani Mauka
Find more places like 95-1047 KAAPEHA STREET #164.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Mililani Mauka, HI
/
95-1047 KAAPEHA STREET #164
Last updated May 14 2020 at 9:46 AM

95-1047 KAAPEHA STREET #164

95-1047 Kaapeha Street · (808) 837-5238 ext. 5238
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Mililani Mauka
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all

Location

95-1047 Kaapeha Street, Mililani Mauka, HI 96789
Mililani Mauka - Launani Valley

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 95-1047 KAAPEHA STREET #164 · Avail. now

$1,700

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 786 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
COME AND SEE! 2nd FLOOR APT IN MILILANI TOWN - Come and see this clean and airy 2 bedroom, 2 full bath in Northpointe Terrace II. New kitchen floors and refrigerator with ice maker. In unit washer and dryer. Two assigned parking spaces. Beautiful wood laminate flooring throughout. Large walk in closets in both bedrooms. Lots of storage. Close to restaurants, shopping and bus lines.

Owner prefers a 12 Month Lease. Renters insurance is highly suggested.

Please reference property CMI8132 when you apply. You are encouraged to review our application requirements prior to requesting a showing by visiting www.associahawaiirentalsandsales.com (click apply now to access application requirements)

To schedule a showing, contact Dianell Ashe by email dianell.ashe@aaoceanfront.com or Paula Criz by phone 808-837-5259.

*Terms subject to change at any time, prior to receipt of Security Deposit.

Rental Terms
Rent: $1700.00
Application Fee: $35 per Adult
Security Deposit: $1700.00
Includes: Water, Sewer & Trash
All other items are the tenants responsibility
Occupancy standard: 2 per bedroom, plus 1
No Smoking Allowed

Pet Policy
No Pets Allowed

Available Now

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5765988)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 95-1047 KAAPEHA STREET #164 have any available units?
95-1047 KAAPEHA STREET #164 has a unit available for $1,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 95-1047 KAAPEHA STREET #164 have?
Some of 95-1047 KAAPEHA STREET #164's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 95-1047 KAAPEHA STREET #164 currently offering any rent specials?
95-1047 KAAPEHA STREET #164 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 95-1047 KAAPEHA STREET #164 pet-friendly?
Yes, 95-1047 KAAPEHA STREET #164 is pet friendly.
Does 95-1047 KAAPEHA STREET #164 offer parking?
Yes, 95-1047 KAAPEHA STREET #164 does offer parking.
Does 95-1047 KAAPEHA STREET #164 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 95-1047 KAAPEHA STREET #164 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 95-1047 KAAPEHA STREET #164 have a pool?
No, 95-1047 KAAPEHA STREET #164 does not have a pool.
Does 95-1047 KAAPEHA STREET #164 have accessible units?
No, 95-1047 KAAPEHA STREET #164 does not have accessible units.
Does 95-1047 KAAPEHA STREET #164 have units with dishwashers?
No, 95-1047 KAAPEHA STREET #164 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 95-1047 KAAPEHA STREET #164 have units with air conditioning?
No, 95-1047 KAAPEHA STREET #164 does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 95-1047 KAAPEHA STREET #164?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Mililani Mauka 2 BedroomsMililani Mauka 3 Bedrooms
Mililani Mauka Apartments with GarageMililani Mauka Apartments with Parking
Mililani Mauka Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Honolulu, HIWaipahu, HIKapolei, HIWahiawa, HIEwa Beach, HIWaimalu, HIMakaha, HIEwa Gentry, HI
Waianae, HIWaipio Acres, HIAiea, HIPupukea, HIHalawa, HIEast Honolulu, HIWaipio, HI
Maili, HIPearl City, HIRoyal Kunia, HIWaikele, HIWaialua, HIWest Loch Estate, HIKaneohe, HI

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Hawaii at ManoaHawaii Pacific University
Kapiolani Community College
Honolulu Community College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity