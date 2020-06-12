Apartment List
Last updated June 12 2020 at 11:52 AM

10 Furnished Apartments for rent in Makawao, HI

1 of 17

Last updated April 4 at 11:15am
Makawao Ahupua`a
1 Unit Available
3555 Baldwin Ave B
3555 Baldwin Ave, Makawao, HI
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
1000 sqft
Unit B Available 04/15/20 Charming, Furnished Home in Makawao - Property Id: 137670 Completely furnished, everything is in this home, just pack your bags and move in! Only 1-block from Makawao town, tucked away and private, this 2-bedroom.
Results within 1 mile of Makawao

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Maka`eha Ahupua`a
1 Unit Available
321 Hokulani St
321 Hokulani Street, Pukalani, HI
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
1600 sqft
Lovely Upcounty Home - Unique architecture and wonderfully designed, furnished 3 bed /2 bath home with manicured lawn, tropical landscaping and a variety of fruit trees including papaya, grapefruit and oranges.
Results within 5 miles of Makawao

1 of 28

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Kamehame Nui Ahupua`a
1 Unit Available
14 Kai Nana Pl
14 Kainana Place, Kula, HI
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
1302 sqft
Available 07/01/20 Charming Renovated 3/2 Kula Ranch-Style Charmer - Property Id: 178375 ABSOLUTELY BEAUTIFUL! This cozy one-story 3BR/2BA home is partially furnished, recently remodeled, all appliances included plus washer/dryer.

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 01:30am
`Oma`opio Ahupua`a
1 Unit Available
11 Ka Drive
11 Ka Drive, Kula, HI
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
2165 sqft
Lovely Kula home with peaceful yard area. 3 bedrooms, 2 baths with 2 fireplaces, covered patio, washer and dryer. 2 car enclosed garage. Partially furnished. Trash service included. There is another tenant who lives in a separate upstairs unit.

1 of 29

Last updated June 14 at 01:30am
`Oma`opio Ahupua`a
1 Unit Available
77 Ka Drive - 1
77 Ka Dr, Kula, HI
1 Bedroom
$2,300
594 sqft
Private, quiet and contemporary, this beautifully furnished 1 bedroom, 1 bath cottage is located in the popular neighborhood of Kula Kai.
Results within 10 miles of Makawao

1 of 29

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Waiohuli Ahupua`a
1 Unit Available
842 Umeke St Hokulani Golf Villas #53
842 Umeke St, Kihei, HI
3 Bedrooms
$6,000
2450 sqft
842 Umeke St Hokulani Golf Villas #53 Available 07/01/20 Live right on the golf course at Hokulani Golf Villas - Spacious free standing, multi-level, fully furnished, 3 bedroom plus loft , 2 1/2 bath condominium home located in gated Hokulani Golf

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Pülehu Nui Ahupua`a
1 Unit Available
45 Kihalani Pl # 3907
45 Kihalani Pl, Kihei, HI
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
1022 sqft
Great Location at Kamalani - New, modern, trendy 3 bedroom / 2 bathroom fully furnished condo located in North Kihei.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Ka`ono`ulu Ahupua`a
1 Unit Available
40 Halili Lane #4M
40 Halili Ln, Kihei, HI
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
961 sqft
Furnished 3 Bedroom Close to N Kihei Beach - A really nicely furnished 3 bedroom 2 bath ground floor condo in the Villas at Kenolio condo complex in N Kihei. Turnkey and ready to go. 2 Parking spaces right in front of unit.

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Ka`ono`ulu Ahupua`a
1 Unit Available
80 Halili Lane 8-D Villas @ Kenolio
80 Halili Ln, Kihei, HI
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,900
906 sqft
80 Halili Lane 8-D Villas @ Kenolio Available 07/01/20 Ground Floor Villas @ Kenolio , 3 Bed/ 2 Bath , + Pool, Jacuzzi, & Gym - One of the best locations in the complex! Ground floor unit with a nice green lanai area for outside entertainment and

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 07:04am
Waiakoa Ahupua`a
1 Unit Available
480 Kenolio Rd.
480 Kenolio Road, Kihei, HI
2 Bedrooms
$2,199
730 sqft
Highly desired location in Southpointe at Waiakoa in Kihei, Maui, HI.

