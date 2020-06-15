85 Ulana Street #2 85 Ulana Street #1

Amenities

Unit Amenities Property Amenities

Cute & Lovely 2 BR Detached Home in Makawao - $1900 Includes water, trash service, and yard service - Please contact Michael Higa for appointment and showing. Serious, qualified inquiries appreciated.



Makawao - 2BR Cottage - $1,900 + Electric



This cozy, bright and airy 2BR/1BA cottage is located in Makawao Uplands. There is a 5 bedroom main house in front being rented out separately. DO NOT DISTURB TENANTS IN FRONT MAIN HOUSE. Please contact our office before applying for the home to verify that it is still available. All application fees are nonrefundable.



Available immediately, $2,000 per month + Electric. Rent includes water, trash service and lawn care. Sorry, no Smoking, No PETS.



All applicants over the age of 18 must submit an individual rental application AND a non-refundable $45 application fee.



The following criteria must be met in applying: Experian FICO score of 620 or above. All FICO scores below 650 will be declined. Gross income must be equal to 3 times the monthly rent. No felonies or crimes of a violent or sexual nature and no evictions or outstanding balances for rent.



The accuracy of this ad and current availability of this property can only be verified by visiting www.MauiPropertyManager.com. All other outside sources should be deemed unreliable.



Applicants must view the property in person to determine if the size and space of the property is acceptable to their needs and wants.



No properties will be rented 'sight unseen'. We require at least one person that is going to be on the lease view the property first before committing to the rental agreement lease.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5532721)