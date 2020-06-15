Amenities

92-967 Makakilo Dr. Unit 2 Available 08/01/20 3BR/1.5BA/2Parking at breezy Makakilo. Electricity, Water Included! - CALL / TEXT YANA (RS-80340) FOR VIEWING @ 808-633-2368



VIDEO TOUR: https://youtu.be/7Xi1kjeuNVc



DESCRIPTION: 3BR/1.5BA/2Parking townhouse at breezy Makakilo. Charming home offer so much: Recently remodeled kitchen with stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, laminate flooring, new carpet, bathrooms updated too. Enjoy outdoor living on the garden patio with the Ocean View. Front load washer & dryer, storage, Play loft in the attic, 2 window AC: one in the master bedroom and the other in the guest bedroom. Community has a pool, a resident manager, and exterior was recently repainted. Walking paths, mature trees and grassy areas. Two assigned parking stalls. Just 5 minutes from Kapolei town's restaurants, shopping, entertainment, library, schools & more. Electricity, Water/Sewer is included in the rent. Owner will consider a small pet up to 30 lbs.



KEY FEATURES:

" Property Type: Townhouse

" Interior Area: 1411sf

" Lanai Area: 144sf

" Bedrooms: 3

" Bathrooms: 1.5

" Parking: 2 parking stalls



PROPERTY FEATURES:

" 2 Window Air Conditioner (Master bedroom and guest bedroom)

" Range/Oven

" Refrigerator

" Microwave

" Dishwasher

" Granite Counter Top

" Washer and Dryer

" Flooring: Laminate/Carpet

" Electricity & Water/sewer included in the rent.



BUILDING FEATURES:

" Assigned Parking

" Resident Manager

" Guest Parking

" Pool



LEASE TERMS:

" Non Smoking

" Pets Negotiable

" Minimum Lease: 1 Year

" Security Deposit and First Month's Rent Required Prior to Occupancy

" Credit and Background Check Required

" Renter's Insurance Required

" Rental Application Fee: $51



HI Pacific Property Management

PO Box 759 Aiea HI 96701

RB# 21817

Rental Hotline: 808-445-9223



(RLNE4949077)