92-967 Makakilo Dr. Unit 2 Available 08/01/20 3BR/1.5BA/2Parking at breezy Makakilo. Electricity, Water Included! - CALL / TEXT YANA (RS-80340) FOR VIEWING @ 808-633-2368
AS A SAFETY PRECAUTION, WE ARE REQUIRING EVERYONE TO WEAR MASKS AND GLOVES WHEN VIEWING THE PROPERTY.
VIRTUAL SHOWINGS ARE ALSO AVAILABLE VIA VIDEO CALL OR FACETIME.
VIDEO TOUR: https://youtu.be/7Xi1kjeuNVc
DESCRIPTION: 3BR/1.5BA/2Parking townhouse at breezy Makakilo. Charming home offer so much: Recently remodeled kitchen with stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, laminate flooring, new carpet, bathrooms updated too. Enjoy outdoor living on the garden patio with the Ocean View. Front load washer & dryer, storage, Play loft in the attic, 2 window AC: one in the master bedroom and the other in the guest bedroom. Community has a pool, a resident manager, and exterior was recently repainted. Walking paths, mature trees and grassy areas. Two assigned parking stalls. Just 5 minutes from Kapolei town's restaurants, shopping, entertainment, library, schools & more. Electricity, Water/Sewer is included in the rent. Owner will consider a small pet up to 30 lbs.
KEY FEATURES:
" Property Type: Townhouse
" Interior Area: 1411sf
" Lanai Area: 144sf
" Bedrooms: 3
" Bathrooms: 1.5
" Parking: 2 parking stalls
PROPERTY FEATURES:
" 2 Window Air Conditioner (Master bedroom and guest bedroom)
" Range/Oven
" Refrigerator
" Microwave
" Dishwasher
" Granite Counter Top
" Washer and Dryer
" Flooring: Laminate/Carpet
" Electricity & Water/sewer included in the rent.
BUILDING FEATURES:
" Assigned Parking
" Resident Manager
" Guest Parking
" Pool
LEASE TERMS:
" Non Smoking
" Pets Negotiable
" Minimum Lease: 1 Year
" Security Deposit and First Month's Rent Required Prior to Occupancy
" Credit and Background Check Required
" Renter's Insurance Required
" Rental Application Fee: $51
HI Pacific Property Management
PO Box 759 Aiea HI 96701
RB# 21817
Rental Hotline: 808-445-9223
(RLNE4949077)