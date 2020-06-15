All apartments in Makakilo
92-967 Makakilo Dr. Unit 2

92-967 Makakilo Drive · (808) 445-9223
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

92-967 Makakilo Drive, Makakilo, HI 96707
Makakilo - Kapolei - Honokai Hale

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 92-967 Makakilo Dr. Unit 2 · Avail. Aug 1

$2,600

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1411 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
guest parking
92-967 Makakilo Dr. Unit 2 Available 08/01/20 3BR/1.5BA/2Parking at breezy Makakilo. Electricity, Water Included! - CALL / TEXT YANA (RS-80340) FOR VIEWING @ 808-633-2368

AS A SAFETY PRECAUTION, WE ARE REQUIRING EVERYONE TO WEAR MASKS AND GLOVES WHEN VIEWING THE PROPERTY.

VIRTUAL SHOWINGS ARE ALSO AVAILABLE VIA VIDEO CALL OR FACETIME.

VIDEO TOUR: https://youtu.be/7Xi1kjeuNVc

DESCRIPTION: 3BR/1.5BA/2Parking townhouse at breezy Makakilo. Charming home offer so much: Recently remodeled kitchen with stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, laminate flooring, new carpet, bathrooms updated too. Enjoy outdoor living on the garden patio with the Ocean View. Front load washer & dryer, storage, Play loft in the attic, 2 window AC: one in the master bedroom and the other in the guest bedroom. Community has a pool, a resident manager, and exterior was recently repainted. Walking paths, mature trees and grassy areas. Two assigned parking stalls. Just 5 minutes from Kapolei town's restaurants, shopping, entertainment, library, schools & more. Electricity, Water/Sewer is included in the rent. Owner will consider a small pet up to 30 lbs.

KEY FEATURES:
" Property Type: Townhouse
" Interior Area: 1411sf
" Lanai Area: 144sf
" Bedrooms: 3
" Bathrooms: 1.5
" Parking: 2 parking stalls

PROPERTY FEATURES:
" 2 Window Air Conditioner (Master bedroom and guest bedroom)
" Range/Oven
" Refrigerator
" Microwave
" Dishwasher
" Granite Counter Top
" Washer and Dryer
" Flooring: Laminate/Carpet
" Electricity & Water/sewer included in the rent.

BUILDING FEATURES:
" Assigned Parking
" Resident Manager
" Guest Parking
" Pool

LEASE TERMS:
" Non Smoking
" Pets Negotiable
" Minimum Lease: 1 Year
" Security Deposit and First Month's Rent Required Prior to Occupancy
" Credit and Background Check Required
" Renter's Insurance Required
" Rental Application Fee: $51

HI Pacific Property Management
PO Box 759 Aiea HI 96701
RB# 21817
Rental Hotline: 808-445-9223

(RLNE4949077)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 92-967 Makakilo Dr. Unit 2 have any available units?
92-967 Makakilo Dr. Unit 2 has a unit available for $2,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 92-967 Makakilo Dr. Unit 2 have?
Some of 92-967 Makakilo Dr. Unit 2's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 92-967 Makakilo Dr. Unit 2 currently offering any rent specials?
92-967 Makakilo Dr. Unit 2 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 92-967 Makakilo Dr. Unit 2 pet-friendly?
Yes, 92-967 Makakilo Dr. Unit 2 is pet friendly.
Does 92-967 Makakilo Dr. Unit 2 offer parking?
Yes, 92-967 Makakilo Dr. Unit 2 does offer parking.
Does 92-967 Makakilo Dr. Unit 2 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 92-967 Makakilo Dr. Unit 2 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 92-967 Makakilo Dr. Unit 2 have a pool?
Yes, 92-967 Makakilo Dr. Unit 2 has a pool.
Does 92-967 Makakilo Dr. Unit 2 have accessible units?
No, 92-967 Makakilo Dr. Unit 2 does not have accessible units.
Does 92-967 Makakilo Dr. Unit 2 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 92-967 Makakilo Dr. Unit 2 has units with dishwashers.
Does 92-967 Makakilo Dr. Unit 2 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 92-967 Makakilo Dr. Unit 2 has units with air conditioning.
