Makakilo, HI
92-754 Welo St
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:00 AM

92-754 Welo St

92-754 Welo Street · (808) 445-9223
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

92-754 Welo Street, Makakilo, HI 96707
Makakilo - Kapolei - Honokai Hale

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 92-754 Welo St · Avail. Jul 16

$3,600

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1938 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
media room
92-754 Welo St Available 07/16/20 3br/2.5ba Home in Kahiwelo-Stunning Ocean & Diamond Head Views - AVAILABLE 07/16/2020!
Please text Arlene Ichimura [RA] #RS-75492 @ (808) 721-7990 for showing requests!

AS A SAFETY PRECAUTION, WE ARE REQUIRING EVERYONE TO WEAR MASKS AND GLOVES WHEN VIEWING THE PROPERTY.

VIRTUAL SHOWINGS ARE ALSO AVAILABLE VIA VIDEO CALL OR FACETIME.

SEE VIDEO TOUR: coming soon!

This 2 story home has 3br/2.5ba with a den/office feautures 1,938sf of interior living space and sits a on a well manicured hillside, tiered terrace lot of 8,491sf. With stunning ocean views, Diamond Head views, West side sunset views and cool breezes, you'll enjoy coming home to relax and perfect for entertaining.

This community is 2 minutes from freeway, an estimated 25 minutes to Schofield/Wheeler and Hickam/Pearl Harbor. Also a few minutes drive to Wet n' Wild's water park, Ko'olina Resort, state and community parks, library, fire stations, police station, city hall, district court, movie theatres, TJ Maxx, Marshalls and Ross'! Landscaping included!

KEY FEATURES:
• Property Type: Single Family
• Interior Area: 1,938sf
• Exterior Area: 8,491sf
• Bedrooms: 3
• Bathrooms: 2.5
• Parking: 2 car garage & driveway

PROPERTY FEATURES:
• Central Air Conditioner
• Stainless Steel Refrigerator
• Stainless Steel Oven
• Stainless Steel Microwave
• Dishwasher
• Full-Sized Washer & Dryer

LEASE TERMS:
• Non Smoking
• No Pets
• Minimum Lease: 1 Year
• Security Deposit & First Month's Rent Required Prior to Occupancy
• Credit & Background Check Required
• Rental Application Fee: $51

Arlene Ichimura [RA] #RS-75492
HI Pacific Property Management
PO Box 759
Aiea HI 96701
RB# 21817

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE2925080)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 92-754 Welo St have any available units?
92-754 Welo St has a unit available for $3,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 92-754 Welo St have?
Some of 92-754 Welo St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 92-754 Welo St currently offering any rent specials?
92-754 Welo St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 92-754 Welo St pet-friendly?
No, 92-754 Welo St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Makakilo.
Does 92-754 Welo St offer parking?
Yes, 92-754 Welo St does offer parking.
Does 92-754 Welo St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 92-754 Welo St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 92-754 Welo St have a pool?
No, 92-754 Welo St does not have a pool.
Does 92-754 Welo St have accessible units?
No, 92-754 Welo St does not have accessible units.
Does 92-754 Welo St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 92-754 Welo St has units with dishwashers.
Does 92-754 Welo St have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 92-754 Welo St has units with air conditioning.
