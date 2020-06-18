Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage stainless steel air conditioning

92-754 Welo St Available 07/16/20 3br/2.5ba Home in Kahiwelo-Stunning Ocean & Diamond Head Views - AVAILABLE 07/16/2020!

Please text Arlene Ichimura [RA] #RS-75492 @ (808) 721-7990 for showing requests!



AS A SAFETY PRECAUTION, WE ARE REQUIRING EVERYONE TO WEAR MASKS AND GLOVES WHEN VIEWING THE PROPERTY.



VIRTUAL SHOWINGS ARE ALSO AVAILABLE VIA VIDEO CALL OR FACETIME.



SEE VIDEO TOUR: coming soon!



This 2 story home has 3br/2.5ba with a den/office feautures 1,938sf of interior living space and sits a on a well manicured hillside, tiered terrace lot of 8,491sf. With stunning ocean views, Diamond Head views, West side sunset views and cool breezes, you'll enjoy coming home to relax and perfect for entertaining.



This community is 2 minutes from freeway, an estimated 25 minutes to Schofield/Wheeler and Hickam/Pearl Harbor. Also a few minutes drive to Wet n' Wild's water park, Ko'olina Resort, state and community parks, library, fire stations, police station, city hall, district court, movie theatres, TJ Maxx, Marshalls and Ross'! Landscaping included!



KEY FEATURES:

• Property Type: Single Family

• Interior Area: 1,938sf

• Exterior Area: 8,491sf

• Bedrooms: 3

• Bathrooms: 2.5

• Parking: 2 car garage & driveway



PROPERTY FEATURES:

• Central Air Conditioner

• Stainless Steel Refrigerator

• Stainless Steel Oven

• Stainless Steel Microwave

• Dishwasher

• Full-Sized Washer & Dryer



LEASE TERMS:

• Non Smoking

• No Pets

• Minimum Lease: 1 Year

• Security Deposit & First Month's Rent Required Prior to Occupancy

• Credit & Background Check Required

• Rental Application Fee: $51



Arlene Ichimura [RA] #RS-75492

HI Pacific Property Management

PO Box 759

Aiea HI 96701

RB# 21817



No Pets Allowed



