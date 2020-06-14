92-1163 Palahia St. #E106

Amenities

in unit laundry pet friendly air conditioning ceiling fan range

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan in unit laundry range Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Westview @ Makakilo 2/2/2 Pet Nego - Westview at Makakilo 2/2/2 townhome, single level enclosed yard with covered lanai and partial ocean view. Open floor plan, lots of natural lighting, plantation style shutters, new vinyl laminate flooring through out, washer and dryer in unit, ceiling fans, and storage area. Kitchen has lots of cabinets, new stove and a pantry area. Dining area is off the kitchen overlooking the lanai and yard. The master bedroom has double entry doors, A/C, wrap around closet area with adjoining full bath. The second bedroom is good size with the second full bath across the hall. Minutes from the second city of Kapolei and the resorts at KoOlina including the new Disney resort Aulani and the beautiful beaches at Kaileolea. Pet Nego



(RLNE4590678)