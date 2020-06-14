All apartments in Makakilo
92-1163 Palahia St. #E106
Last updated June 14 2020 at 2:35 PM

92-1163 Palahia St. #E106

92-1163 Palahia St · No Longer Available
Location

92-1163 Palahia St, Makakilo, HI 96707
Makakilo - Kapolei - Honokai Hale

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
air conditioning
ceiling fan
range
Westview @ Makakilo 2/2/2 Pet Nego - Westview at Makakilo 2/2/2 townhome, single level enclosed yard with covered lanai and partial ocean view. Open floor plan, lots of natural lighting, plantation style shutters, new vinyl laminate flooring through out, washer and dryer in unit, ceiling fans, and storage area. Kitchen has lots of cabinets, new stove and a pantry area. Dining area is off the kitchen overlooking the lanai and yard. The master bedroom has double entry doors, A/C, wrap around closet area with adjoining full bath. The second bedroom is good size with the second full bath across the hall. Minutes from the second city of Kapolei and the resorts at KoOlina including the new Disney resort Aulani and the beautiful beaches at Kaileolea. Pet Nego

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 92-1163 Palahia St. #E106 have any available units?
92-1163 Palahia St. #E106 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Makakilo, HI.
What amenities does 92-1163 Palahia St. #E106 have?
Some of 92-1163 Palahia St. #E106's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 92-1163 Palahia St. #E106 currently offering any rent specials?
92-1163 Palahia St. #E106 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 92-1163 Palahia St. #E106 pet-friendly?
Yes, 92-1163 Palahia St. #E106 is pet friendly.
Does 92-1163 Palahia St. #E106 offer parking?
No, 92-1163 Palahia St. #E106 does not offer parking.
Does 92-1163 Palahia St. #E106 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 92-1163 Palahia St. #E106 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 92-1163 Palahia St. #E106 have a pool?
No, 92-1163 Palahia St. #E106 does not have a pool.
Does 92-1163 Palahia St. #E106 have accessible units?
No, 92-1163 Palahia St. #E106 does not have accessible units.
Does 92-1163 Palahia St. #E106 have units with dishwashers?
No, 92-1163 Palahia St. #E106 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 92-1163 Palahia St. #E106 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 92-1163 Palahia St. #E106 has units with air conditioning.
