Last updated July 22 2020 at 7:35 PM

11 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Makaha, HI

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Waianae
84-1050 Farrington Hwy
84-1050 Farrington Highway, Makaha, HI
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
Nicely kept cute duplex home available for rent. - Property Id: 309342 3 bedrooms 1 bath nicely kept duplex home available for rent. Small fenced yard great for small families, covered carport allows for ample parking.

Last updated July 23 at 06:19 AM
1 Unit Available
Waianae
84-333 Jade St - F
84-333 Jade Street, Makaha, HI
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
700 sqft
Property Address 84-333 Jade Street #F, Waianae, HI 96792 Offered By Asian Pacific Investments (808) 450-0300 apiproperties.managebuilding.
Results within 1 mile of Makaha

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Waianae
85-133 Ala Walua St. #D
85-133 Ala Walua Street, Waianae, HI
4 Bedrooms
$2,495
1128 sqft
Newly Renovated 4 Bedroom 1.5 Bath Duplex House With Carport - Large open and spacious partly furnished 4 bedroom duplex. New Vinyl planking floors. New Kitchen cabinets and counter tops. New Glass top stove. New refrigerator.

Last updated July 23 at 06:19 AM
1 Unit Available
Waianae
84-757 Kiana Place, #B-9 - 1
84-757 Kiana Place, Makaha Valley, HI
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
810 sqft
Address: Makaha Valley Plantation 84-757 Kiana Place, #B9, Waianae, HI 96792 Bedrooms: 2 Bedrooms Bathrooms: 1 Bath Parking: 1 assigned parking Square Feet: About 865 sq.ft. Rent: $1,725.00 per month Security Deposit: $1.725.00 Lease: 12 month term.
Results within 5 miles of Makaha

Last updated July 23 at 06:19 AM
1 Unit Available
Waianae
87-1664 Mokila Street
87-1664 Mokila Street, Maili, HI
4 Bedrooms
$3,100
1576 sqft
Located in beautiful sea country this home has 4 bedrooms 2.5 baths and a big beautiful grassed yard with 1576 square feet of living space with.

Last updated July 23 at 06:19 AM
1 Unit Available
Waianae
87-561 Farrington Highway - 309
87-561 Farrington Hwy, Maili, HI
1 Bedroom
$1,990
632 sqft
Live the ultimate Hawaii lifestyle in this spacious and fully remodeled BEACHFRONT 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom at the Maili Cove.
Results within 10 miles of Makaha

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Makakilo - Kapolei - Honokai Hale
92-6032 Kohi St.
92-6032 Kohi Street, Makakilo, HI
4 Bedrooms
$3,950
2360 sqft
4 Br 2.

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Makakilo - Kapolei - Honokai Hale
92-1250 Makakilo Dr #66
92-1250 Makakilo Drive, Makakilo, HI
3 Bedrooms
$2,450
1100 sqft
Deluxe Townhome w/ 2-assigned parking stalls-Move-in by 7/15, Receive $500 move in bonus !!! - AVAILABLE: 7/01/2020 TEXT OR CALL JUSTIN FRAGIAO (RS#82818) @ (808) 383-6570 OR JULIE NURRE' (RS#63006) @ (808) 224-3841 TO SCHEDULE SHOWINGS AS A

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Makakilo - Kapolei - Honokai Hale
92-278 Hoalii Place
92-278 Ho'alii Place, Makakilo, HI
4 Bedrooms
$3,900
2437 sqft
SOLAR Energy Single Family Home in Upper Makakilo. - This well maintained two-story home is in pristine condition and affords the affluent renter an open floor plan and a host of other amenities.

Last updated July 23 at 06:19 AM
1 Unit Available
Makakilo - Kapolei - Honokai Hale
92-1288 Kikaha St. #76 - 1
92-1288 Kikaha Street, Makakilo, HI
3 Bedrooms
$2,750
1306 sqft
Enjoy this recently renovated pet friendly tri-level town-home in Makakilo. Renovations include new ceramic tile throughout the living room and kitchen area.

Last updated July 23 at 06:27 AM
1 Unit Available
Waianae
87-213 Helelua Street
87-213 Helelua Street, Nanakuli, HI
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1176 sqft
Puu Heleakala 3 bedroom, 1.5 bath Townhome. Located in preferred area of the neighborhood. Water and sewer included. Close proximity to new shopping center, & library. Just a 15 min drive to Kapolei! Section 8 are welcomed w/ 3 bedroom voucher.
What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Makaha, HI

Finding an apartment in Makaha that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

