Last updated June 14 2020 at 2:35 PM
Location
85-383 Kaulawaha Road, Makaha, HI 96792
Waianae
Amenities
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
Property Amenities
Four Bedroom Home - A spacious four bedroom, one bath partly furnished attached home. Close to schools (Waianae High and Kamaile Elementary), parks, boat harbor, and bus stop. Easy maintenance yard.
(RLNE1974776)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details:
Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 85-383 Kaulawaha Road have any available units?
85-383 Kaulawaha Road doesn't have any available units at this time.
Makaha, HI
.
Is 85-383 Kaulawaha Road currently offering any rent specials?
85-383 Kaulawaha Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 85-383 Kaulawaha Road pet-friendly?
No, 85-383 Kaulawaha Road is not pet friendly.
pet friendly listings in Makaha
.
Does 85-383 Kaulawaha Road offer parking?
No, 85-383 Kaulawaha Road does not offer parking.
Does 85-383 Kaulawaha Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 85-383 Kaulawaha Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 85-383 Kaulawaha Road have a pool?
No, 85-383 Kaulawaha Road does not have a pool.
Does 85-383 Kaulawaha Road have accessible units?
No, 85-383 Kaulawaha Road does not have accessible units.
Does 85-383 Kaulawaha Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 85-383 Kaulawaha Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 85-383 Kaulawaha Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 85-383 Kaulawaha Road does not have units with air conditioning.
