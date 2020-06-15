85-175 Farrington Hwy. #C129

Amenities
Makaha Surfside - A ground floor 1 bedroom, 1 bath partly furnished corner unit. Rent includes water/sewer. Makaha Surfside has two swimming pools, wading pool, gym, sauna, on-site laundry, 24-hour security and much more!
KEY FEATURES:
Property Type: Condominium
Bedrooms: 1
Bathrooms: 1
UTILITIES INCLUDED:
Water
Sewer
PROPERTY FEATURES:
Refrigerator
Stove/oven
Two Swimming Pools
Wading Pool
Sauna
BBQ Area
Access to beautiful lagoon
Two On-site laundry facilities
24-Hour Security
General Store
LEASE TERMS:
No smoking
Minimum Lease: 1 year
Rental Application Fee: $25 per adult
There is a $100 registration fee at Makaha Surfside
Visit our website to apply online at www.foster-realty.com.
(RLNE2462944)