Amenities

all utils included garage air conditioning internet access furnished

Unit Amenities air conditioning furnished Property Amenities carport parking garage internet access

"Cottage By the Sea" is a beautifully furnished 2 large bedrooms 2 large bath with all the amenities of living on the beach. Hvac air conditioned units in kitchen/family room and both bedrooms. Travertine flooring throughout the house. Kitchen, family room, living room and separate closet space. 2 car garage carport. This cottage sits on the famous surfing iconic beach "Makaha Surfing Beach" also known for its snorkeling caverns known as Makaha Caverns. All utilities included, cable and internet. Gated property. One year or month to month lease.