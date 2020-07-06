Amenities
Property Address
84-1111 Hana Street #2, Waianae, HI 96792
Offered By
Asian Pacific Investments
(808) 450-0300
rentals@asianpacificinvestments.com
www.apiproperties.managebuilding.com
Rental Terms
• Rent: $1,450/month
• Security Deposit: $1,450
• Available: NOW
• Application Fee: $25 per adult (18 years or older)
• Minimum 1-Year Lease
• Utilities Included: Water and Sewer
• No smoking
• No pets
• Section 8 eligible
Details
• 2BD/1BA ground floor apartment
• Gated complex with 24-Hour security video monitoring
• Short walk to the beaches of Makaha
• Near shops and the main bus line
• Resident Manager on-site
• Coin-operated laundry available
This unit is NOW available for showings!
Call Asian Pacific Investments TODAY to schedule a showing!!!