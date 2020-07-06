Amenities

on-site laundry parking some paid utils range oven refrigerator

Unit Amenities oven range refrigerator Property Amenities accepts section 8 on-site laundry parking

Property Address

84-1111 Hana Street #2, Waianae, HI 96792



Offered By

Asian Pacific Investments

(808) 450-0300

rentals@asianpacificinvestments.com

www.apiproperties.managebuilding.com



Rental Terms

• Rent: $1,450/month

• Security Deposit: $1,450

• Available: NOW

• Application Fee: $25 per adult (18 years or older)

• Minimum 1-Year Lease

• Utilities Included: Water and Sewer

• No smoking

• No pets

• Section 8 eligible



Details

• 2BD/1BA ground floor apartment

• Gated complex with 24-Hour security video monitoring

• Short walk to the beaches of Makaha

• Near shops and the main bus line

• Resident Manager on-site

• Coin-operated laundry available



This unit is NOW available for showings!



Call Asian Pacific Investments TODAY to schedule a showing!!!