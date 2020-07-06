All apartments in Makaha
84-1111 Hana Street #2

84-1111 Hana Street · (808) 450-0300
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

84-1111 Hana Street, Makaha, HI 96792
Waianae

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,450

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 600 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
parking
some paid utils
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
on-site laundry
parking
Property Address
84-1111 Hana Street #2, Waianae, HI 96792

Offered By
Asian Pacific Investments
(808) 450-0300
rentals@asianpacificinvestments.com
www.apiproperties.managebuilding.com

Rental Terms
• Rent: $1,450/month
• Security Deposit: $1,450
• Available: NOW
• Application Fee: $25 per adult (18 years or older)
• Minimum 1-Year Lease
• Utilities Included: Water and Sewer
• No smoking
• No pets
• Section 8 eligible

Details
• 2BD/1BA ground floor apartment
• Gated complex with 24-Hour security video monitoring
• Short walk to the beaches of Makaha
• Near shops and the main bus line
• Resident Manager on-site
• Coin-operated laundry available

This unit is NOW available for showings!

Call Asian Pacific Investments TODAY to schedule a showing!!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 84-1111 Hana Street #2 have any available units?
84-1111 Hana Street #2 has a unit available for $1,450 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 84-1111 Hana Street #2 have?
Some of 84-1111 Hana Street #2's amenities include on-site laundry, parking, and some paid utils. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 84-1111 Hana Street #2 currently offering any rent specials?
84-1111 Hana Street #2 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 84-1111 Hana Street #2 pet-friendly?
No, 84-1111 Hana Street #2 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Makaha.
Does 84-1111 Hana Street #2 offer parking?
Yes, 84-1111 Hana Street #2 offers parking.
Does 84-1111 Hana Street #2 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 84-1111 Hana Street #2 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 84-1111 Hana Street #2 have a pool?
No, 84-1111 Hana Street #2 does not have a pool.
Does 84-1111 Hana Street #2 have accessible units?
No, 84-1111 Hana Street #2 does not have accessible units.
Does 84-1111 Hana Street #2 have units with dishwashers?
No, 84-1111 Hana Street #2 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 84-1111 Hana Street #2 have units with air conditioning?
No, 84-1111 Hana Street #2 does not have units with air conditioning.
