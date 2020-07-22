Apartment List
12 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in Makaha Valley, HI

Renting pet-friendly apartments in Makaha Valley should offer peace of mind and convenience for our furry friends. It’s crucial to find an apartment that’ll work for both you... Read Guide >

1 Unit Available
Waianae
84-757 Kiana Place, #B-9 - 1
84-757 Kiana Place, Makaha Valley, HI
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
810 sqft
Address: Makaha Valley Plantation 84-757 Kiana Place, #B9, Waianae, HI 96792 Bedrooms: 2 Bedrooms Bathrooms: 1 Bath Parking: 1 assigned parking Square Feet: About 865 sq.ft. Rent: $1,725.00 per month Security Deposit: $1.725.00 Lease: 12 month term.
1 Unit Available
Waianae
84-1050 Farrington Hwy
84-1050 Farrington Highway, Makaha, HI
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
Nicely kept cute duplex home available for rent. - Property Id: 309342 3 bedrooms 1 bath nicely kept duplex home available for rent. Small fenced yard great for small families, covered carport allows for ample parking.

1 Unit Available
Waianae
85-133 Ala Walua St. #D
85-133 Ala Walua Street, Waianae, HI
4 Bedrooms
$2,495
1128 sqft
Newly Renovated 4 Bedroom 1.5 Bath Duplex House With Carport - Large open and spacious partly furnished 4 bedroom duplex. New Vinyl planking floors. New Kitchen cabinets and counter tops. New Glass top stove. New refrigerator.

1 Unit Available
Waianae
84-333 Jade St - F
84-333 Jade Street, Makaha, HI
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1000 sqft
Property Address 84-333 Jade Street #F, Waianae, HI 96792 Offered By Asian Pacific Investments (808) 450-0300 apiproperties.managebuilding.
1 Unit Available
Waianae
87-1664 Mokila Street
87-1664 Mokila Street, Maili, HI
4 Bedrooms
$3,100
1576 sqft
Located in beautiful sea country this home has 4 bedrooms 2.5 baths and a big beautiful grassed yard with 1576 square feet of living space with.

1 Unit Available
Waianae
87-561 Farrington Highway - 309
87-561 Farrington Hwy, Maili, HI
1 Bedroom
$1,990
632 sqft
Live the ultimate Hawaii lifestyle in this spacious and fully remodeled BEACHFRONT 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom at the Maili Cove.
1 Unit Available
Makakilo - Kapolei - Honokai Hale
92-6032 Kohi St.
92-6032 Kohi Street, Makakilo, HI
4 Bedrooms
$3,950
2360 sqft
4 Br 2.

1 Unit Available
Makakilo - Kapolei - Honokai Hale
92-1250 Makakilo Dr #66
92-1250 Makakilo Drive, Makakilo, HI
3 Bedrooms
$2,450
1100 sqft
Deluxe Townhome w/ 2-assigned parking stalls-Move-in by 7/15, Receive $500 move in bonus !!! - AVAILABLE: 7/01/2020 TEXT OR CALL JUSTIN FRAGIAO (RS#82818) @ (808) 383-6570 OR JULIE NURRE' (RS#63006) @ (808) 224-3841 TO SCHEDULE SHOWINGS AS A

1 Unit Available
Makakilo - Kapolei - Honokai Hale
92-278 Hoalii Place
92-278 Ho'alii Place, Makakilo, HI
4 Bedrooms
$3,900
2437 sqft
SOLAR Energy Single Family Home in Upper Makakilo. - This well maintained two-story home is in pristine condition and affords the affluent renter an open floor plan and a host of other amenities.

1 Unit Available
Wahiawa
82 Kaliponi Street
82 Kaliponi Street, Wahiawa, HI
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
836 sqft
Video Showing: Video of this property available at https://youtu.be/r0j8_v7YbW4. We have other properties available for viewing on Cen Pac Properties Youtube Channel.

1 Unit Available
Makakilo - Kapolei - Honokai Hale
92-1288 Kikaha St. #76 - 1
92-1288 Kikaha Street, Makakilo, HI
3 Bedrooms
$2,750
1306 sqft
Enjoy this recently renovated pet friendly tri-level town-home in Makakilo. Renovations include new ceramic tile throughout the living room and kitchen area.

1 Unit Available
Waianae
87-213 Helelua Street
87-213 Helelua Street, Nanakuli, HI
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1176 sqft
Puu Heleakala 3 bedroom, 1.5 bath Townhome. Located in preferred area of the neighborhood. Water and sewer included. Close proximity to new shopping center, & library. Just a 15 min drive to Kapolei! Section 8 are welcomed w/ 3 bedroom voucher.
What to keep in mind when looking for pet friendly apartments in Makaha Valley, HI

Renting pet-friendly apartments in Makaha Valley should offer peace of mind and convenience for our furry friends. It’s crucial to find an apartment that’ll work for both you and your pet. Before signing a pet-friendly apartment, take your time to study the layout and ask plenty of questions.

Some pet-friendly apartments in Makaha Valley may request a pet deposit or only accept certain dog breeds. You should also consider if the floors are hardwood or carpeted. Hardwood may be easier to clean-up fur and a mess but could mean your neighbors below hear the tapping of your dog running past. An outdoor balcony can also be ideal for a pet who needs some fresh air.

Consider the neighborhood of any pet-friendly apartments in Makaha Valley. Are they near a dog park or a vet? You should also research the rates of dog walkers in your area. It may be less expensive to move to a nearby neighborhood with a lower pet deposit, a better layout for your pet, and cheaper services.

