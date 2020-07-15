Apartment List
/
HI
/
makaha valley
/
dog friendly apartments
Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:09 PM

10 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Makaha Valley, HI

Finding an apartment in Makaha Valley that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing ... Read Guide >

1 of 8

Last updated July 15 at 11:18 PM
1 Unit Available
Waianae
84-757 Kiana Place, #B-9 - 1
84-757 Kiana Place, Makaha Valley, HI
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
810 sqft
Address: Makaha Valley Plantation 84-757 Kiana Place, #B9, Waianae, HI 96792 Bedrooms: 2 Bedrooms Bathrooms: 1 Bath Parking: 1 assigned parking Square Feet: About 865 sq.ft. Rent: $1,725.00 per month Security Deposit: $1.725.00 Lease: 12 month term.
Results within 1 mile of Makaha Valley

1 of 1

Last updated July 15 at 10:23 PM
1 Unit Available
Waianae
84-1050 Farrington Hwy
84-1050 Farrington Highway, Makaha, HI
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
Nicely kept cute duplex home available for rent. - Property Id: 309342 3 bedrooms 1 bath nicely kept duplex home available for rent. Small fenced yard great for small families, covered carport allows for ample parking.
Results within 5 miles of Makaha Valley

1 of 49

Last updated July 15 at 11:18 PM
1 Unit Available
Waianae
87-1664 Mokila Street
87-1664 Mokila Street, Maili, HI
4 Bedrooms
$3,100
1576 sqft
Located in beautiful sea country this home has 4 bedrooms 2.5 baths and a big beautiful grassed yard with 1576 square feet of living space with.

1 of 31

Last updated July 15 at 11:18 PM
1 Unit Available
Waianae
87-561 Farrington Highway - 309
87-561 Farrington Hwy, Maili, HI
1 Bedroom
$1,990
632 sqft
Live the ultimate Hawaii lifestyle in this spacious and fully remodeled BEACHFRONT 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom at the Maili Cove.
Results within 10 miles of Makaha Valley

1 of 25

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
Makakilo - Kapolei - Honokai Hale
92-1136-5 Olani Street
92-1136 Olani St, Ko Olina, HI
2 Bedrooms
$2,950
1207 sqft
Ko Olina Coconut Plantation 2 Bedroom, 2 Bath, Plus Den/Office (or 3rd Bedroom) - Welcome To Your New Home! 2 Bedroom, 2 Bath Unfurnished Condo plus Den/Office that can be used as a 3rd bedroom, located in the gated community of Coconut Plantation

1 of 24

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
Makakilo - Kapolei - Honokai Hale
92-6032 Kohi St.
92-6032 Kohi Street, Makakilo, HI
4 Bedrooms
$3,950
2360 sqft
4 Br 2.

1 of 24

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
Makakilo - Kapolei - Honokai Hale
92-1250 Makakilo Dr #66
92-1250 Makakilo Drive, Makakilo, HI
3 Bedrooms
$2,450
1100 sqft
Deluxe Townhome w/ 2-assigned parking stalls-Move-in by 7/15, Receive $500 move in bonus !!! - AVAILABLE: 7/01/2020 TEXT OR CALL JUSTIN FRAGIAO (RS#82818) @ (808) 383-6570 OR JULIE NURRE' (RS#63006) @ (808) 224-3841 TO SCHEDULE SHOWINGS AS A

1 of 20

Last updated July 15 at 11:42 PM
1 Unit Available
Wahiawa
82 Kaliponi Street
82 Kaliponi Street, Wahiawa, HI
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
836 sqft
Video Showing: Video of this property available at https://youtu.be/r0j8_v7YbW4. We have other properties available for viewing on Cen Pac Properties Youtube Channel.

1 of 16

Last updated July 15 at 07:27 AM
1 Unit Available
North Shore
66-437 Waialua Beach Rd
66-437 Waialua Beach Road, Haleiwa, HI
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
928 sqft
Convenient location close to both Haleiwa & Waialua & close to the bike path. This is a 3 bedroom 1.

1 of 12

Last updated July 15 at 10:52 PM
1 Unit Available
Waianae
87-213 Helelua Street
87-213 Helelua Street, Nanakuli, HI
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1176 sqft
Puu Heleakala 3 bedroom, 1.5 bath Townhome. Located in preferred area of the neighborhood. Water and sewer included. Close proximity to new shopping center, & library. Just a 15 min drive to Kapolei! Section 8 are welcomed w/ 3 bedroom voucher.
What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Makaha Valley, HI

Finding an apartment in Makaha Valley that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

Similar Pages

Makaha Valley 2 BedroomsMakaha Valley 3 BedroomsMakaha Valley Apartments with Parking
Makaha Valley Apartments with PoolsMakaha Valley Apartments with Washer-DryersMakaha Valley Dog Friendly Apartments
Makaha Valley Furnished ApartmentsMakaha Valley Pet Friendly PlacesHonolulu County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Honolulu, HIWaipahu, HIKapolei, HIWahiawa, HIEwa Beach, HIWaimalu, HIMakaha, HIEwa Gentry, HIWaianae, HI
Waipio Acres, HIAiea, HIPupukea, HIHalawa, HIEast Honolulu, HIWaipio, HIMaili, HIPearl City, HIRoyal Kunia, HI
Haleiwa, HIMakakilo, HIMililani Town, HIOcean Pointe, HIMililani Mauka, HIWaikele, HIWaialua, HIWest Loch Estate, HIKaneohe, HI

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Hawaii at ManoaHawaii Pacific University
Kapiolani Community College
Honolulu Community College