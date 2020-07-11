84-757 Kiana Place, #B-9 - 1

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accepts section 8 parking pool bbq/grill guest parking internet access

Address: Makaha Valley Plantation 84-757 Kiana Place, #B9, Waianae, HI 96792

Bedrooms: 2 Bedrooms

Bathrooms: 1 Bath

Parking: 1 assigned parking

Square Feet: About 865 sq.ft.

Rent: $1,725.00 per month

Security Deposit: $1.725.00

Lease: 12 month term. No short-term rentals. Section 8 or any government assistance (maybe)

Utilities: Water, sewage and 1 parking are included in rent. Tenant pays all other utilities-electric, cable, telephone, and internet.



Pets: No pets allowed. Strictly enforced.



No smoking or vaping. Strictly enforced



Insurance: Proof of Renter's Insurance Required



Unit Furnishings: Ceiling Fans, Refrigerator, Range/Oven, Laminated wood flooring in bedrooms and living room. Ceramic tile on kitchen and bathroom floors. Granite kitchen countertop.



Building Amenities: Swimming Pool, barbecue area and washer/dryer (laundromat)



Description: This unit is located in Makaha Valley Plantation, which is a gated community with security, guest parking, quiet neighborhood. Imagine getting up in the morning to a mountain view.



Call Vicky Garvida to make an appointment.



Showings: Showings are done by appointment only. Application fee is $32.50 per adult. Please call the property manager to arrange for a showing.



Rental Applications: Please apply at https://cenpac.quickleasepro.com.



Property Manager:

Vicky Garvida (S)

Cen Pac Properties, Inc.

Phone: (808) 258-9844

email: vickyg.cpp@gmail.com