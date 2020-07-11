All apartments in Makaha Valley
84-757 Kiana Place, #B-9 - 1

84-757 Kiana Place · (808) 258-9844
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

84-757 Kiana Place, Makaha Valley, HI 96792
Waianae

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,550

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 865 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
pool
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
parking
pool
bbq/grill
guest parking
internet access
Address: Makaha Valley Plantation 84-757 Kiana Place, #B9, Waianae, HI 96792
Bedrooms: 2 Bedrooms
Bathrooms: 1 Bath
Parking: 1 assigned parking
Square Feet: About 865 sq.ft.
Rent: $1,725.00 per month
Security Deposit: $1.725.00
Lease: 12 month term. No short-term rentals. Section 8 or any government assistance (maybe)
Utilities: Water, sewage and 1 parking are included in rent. Tenant pays all other utilities-electric, cable, telephone, and internet.

Pets: No pets allowed. Strictly enforced.

No smoking or vaping. Strictly enforced

Insurance: Proof of Renter's Insurance Required

Unit Furnishings: Ceiling Fans, Refrigerator, Range/Oven, Laminated wood flooring in bedrooms and living room. Ceramic tile on kitchen and bathroom floors. Granite kitchen countertop.

Building Amenities: Swimming Pool, barbecue area and washer/dryer (laundromat)

Description: This unit is located in Makaha Valley Plantation, which is a gated community with security, guest parking, quiet neighborhood. Imagine getting up in the morning to a mountain view.

Call Vicky Garvida to make an appointment.

Showings: Showings are done by appointment only. Application fee is $32.50 per adult. Please call the property manager to arrange for a showing.

Rental Applications: Please apply at https://cenpac.quickleasepro.com.

Property Manager:
Vicky Garvida (S)
Cen Pac Properties, Inc.
Phone: (808) 258-9844
email: vickyg.cpp@gmail.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

