84-757 Kiana Place, #B-9 - 1

Amenities
Address: Makaha Valley Plantation 84-757 Kiana Place, #B9, Waianae, HI 96792
Bedrooms: 2 Bedrooms
Bathrooms: 1 Bath
Parking: 1 assigned parking
Square Feet: About 865 sq.ft.
Rent: $1,725.00 per month
Security Deposit: $1.725.00
Lease: 12 month term. No short-term rentals. Section 8 or any government assistance (maybe)
Utilities: Water, sewage and 1 parking are included in rent. Tenant pays all other utilities-electric, cable, telephone, and internet.
Pets: No pets allowed. Strictly enforced.
No smoking or vaping. Strictly enforced
Insurance: Proof of Renter's Insurance Required
Unit Furnishings: Ceiling Fans, Refrigerator, Range/Oven, Laminated wood flooring in bedrooms and living room. Ceramic tile on kitchen and bathroom floors. Granite kitchen countertop.
Building Amenities: Swimming Pool, barbecue area and washer/dryer (laundromat)
Description: This unit is located in Makaha Valley Plantation, which is a gated community with security, guest parking, quiet neighborhood. Imagine getting up in the morning to a mountain view.
Call Vicky Garvida to make an appointment.
Showings: Showings are done by appointment only. Application fee is $32.50 per adult. Please call the property manager to arrange for a showing.
Rental Applications: Please apply at https://cenpac.quickleasepro.com.
Property Manager:
Vicky Garvida (S)
Cen Pac Properties, Inc.
Phone: (808) 258-9844
email: vickyg.cpp@gmail.com