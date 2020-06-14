/
/
/
1 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 14 2020 at 6:33 PM
11 1 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Maili, HI
1 of 7
Last updated June 14 at 07:24am
Waianae
1 Unit Available
87-228 Saint Johns Rd
87-228 Saint Johns Road, Maili, HI
1 Bedroom
$1,300
480 sqft
This is a cozy 1 bedroom/1 bath cottage that features; fridge, stove, ceiling fans, laminate flooring, enclosed laundry/storage room & semi-fenced yard. Washer hook-up & laundry line. 2 assigned parking & includes water/sewer up to $150.00.
1 of 31
Last updated June 14 at 08:50pm
Waianae
1 Unit Available
87-561 Farrington Highway - 309
87-561 Farrington Hwy, Maili, HI
1 Bedroom
$1,990
632 sqft
Live the ultimate Hawaii lifestyle in this spacious and fully remodeled BEACHFRONT 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom at the Maili Cove.
Results within 5 miles of Maili
1 of 10
Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Waianae
1 Unit Available
84-1021 Lahilahi Street #104
84-1021 Lahilahi Street, Makaha, HI
1 Bedroom
$2,300
575 sqft
"Beachfront" Hawaiian Princess 1-BR, 1-Bath, Fully Furnished - This Luxury Beachfront Condo has been totally remodeled with ceramic tile throughout, a highly upgraded fully equipped kitchen with extended granite countertops, flat-top stove and
1 of 9
Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Waianae
1 Unit Available
84-710 Kili Dr. #913
84-710 Kili Drive, Makaha, HI
1 Bedroom
$1,500
680 sqft
84-710 Kili Dr. #913 Available 07/31/20 Makaha Valley Towers - One Bedroom - A lovely fully furnished 1 bedroom / 1 bath unit located on the 9th floor with amazing panoramic ocean and mountain views.
1 of 6
Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Waianae
1 Unit Available
85-175 Farrington Hwy. #A220
85-175 Farrington Highway, Makaha, HI
1 Bedroom
$1,200
412 sqft
One Bedroom Makaha Surfside - One bedroom, one bath oceanfront condominium at Makaha Surfside with access to the lagoon.
1 of 3
Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Waianae
1 Unit Available
85-175 Farrington Hwy. #C129
85-175 Farrington Hwy, Makaha, HI
1 Bedroom
$1,200
406 sqft
Makaha Surfside - A ground floor 1 bedroom, 1 bath partly furnished corner unit. Rent includes water/sewer.
Results within 10 miles of Maili
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
$
Makakilo - Kapolei - Honokai Hale
10 Units Available
Kapolei Lofts
761 Wakea Street, Kapolei, HI
1 Bedroom
$2,173
657 sqft
E komo mai (welcome) to Kapolei Lofts. Elevate your lifestyle with a new 1, 2, or 3 bedroom apartment at our pet-friendly apartment community in Kapolei.
1 of 20
Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Ewa
1 Unit Available
91-261 HANAPOULI CIRCLE #17R
91-261 Hanapouli Circle, Ewa Gentry, HI
1 Bedroom
$1,650
476 sqft
For Rent - Fresh & Bright 1 bed, 1 bath Condo w/1 assigned parking stall | Sun Rise - Fresh and bright 1 bedroom, 1 bath upstairs corner unit located in Sun Rise. This home has just undergone fresh improvements.
1 of 13
Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Mililani - Waipio - Melemanu
1 Unit Available
95-019 WAIHONU STREET #B303
95-019 Waihonu St, Waipio Acres, HI
1 Bedroom
$1,450
607 sqft
For Rent | 3rd Floor Walk-Up | 1bd, 1ba, 1 assigned parking | Woodlawn Terrace - This 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom, 1 parking condominium in Waipio Valley offers an open clean feel and seeks its next long term tenancy.
1 of 7
Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Ewa
1 Unit Available
91-1149 Mikohu St #26T
91-1149 Mikohu Street, Ewa Gentry, HI
1 Bedroom
$1,495
485 sqft
Palm Villas II - Click on the photos above for additional pictures! - This unit is located on the 2nd floor and there is an On-Site Resident Manager, Pool, Recreation Center and BBQ area.
1 of 5
Last updated June 14 at 08:34pm
Ewa
1 Unit Available
91-1728 Ala Loa Street
91-1728 Ala Loa Street, Ewa Villages, HI
1 Bedroom
$1,400
485 sqft
Move in Ready!! This 1 Bed 1 Bath Ohana unit is located in Ewa Beach built in 2018 has eat in kitchen, vinyl floors and its own washer and dryer for the unit. Terrific location, next to parks, Parks & schools.
Similar Pages
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Honolulu, HIWaipahu, HIKapolei, HIWahiawa, HIEwa Beach, HIWaimalu, HIMakaha, HIEwa Gentry, HIWaianae, HI
Waipio Acres, HIAiea, HIPupukea, HIHalawa, HIEast Honolulu, HIWaipio, HIPearl City, HIRoyal Kunia, HIHaleiwa, HI