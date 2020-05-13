All apartments in Maili
87-1664 Mokila Street

87-1664 Mokila Street · (702) 683-9999
Location

87-1664 Mokila Street, Maili, HI 96792
Waianae

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$3,100

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1576 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
basketball court
parking
playground
pool
garage
internet access
Located in beautiful sea country this home has 4 bedrooms 2.5 baths and a big beautiful grassed yard with 1576 square feet of living space with.
A community pool, playground, basketball courts, baseball field and general store and Walking distance to the beach.

House comes with:
21 owned solar panels + LG battery
solar water heater
Ring security camera that can be turned over once internet is added to the house
Fridgid air Stand up freezer
Landscaped front yard and huge back yard with automated sprinkler system
Professional lawn care provided every 2 weeks
Kenmore elite washer/dryer
GE refrigerator/freezer
GE electric stove/oven
GE dishwasher
New ceramic wood look tile on first floor
Carpet throughout second floor

NO SECTION 8 AT THIS TIME

Please contact Robert with any inquiry,
702-683-9999

Mahalo!
4 bedrooms 2.5 baths 1576 square feet of living space
21 owned solar panels + LG battery
solar water heater
Ring security camera that can be turned over once internet is added to the house
Fridgid air Stand up freezer
Landscaped front yard and huge back yard with automated sprinkler system
Professional lawn care provided every 2 weeks
Kenmore elite washer/dryer
GE refrigerator/freezer
GE electric stove/oven
GE dishwasher
New ceramic wood look tile on first floor
Carpet throughout second floor

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

