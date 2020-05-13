87-1664 Mokila Street

Amenities

Located in beautiful sea country this home has 4 bedrooms 2.5 baths and a big beautiful grassed yard with 1576 square feet of living space with.

A community pool, playground, basketball courts, baseball field and general store and Walking distance to the beach.



House comes with:

21 owned solar panels + LG battery

solar water heater

Ring security camera that can be turned over once internet is added to the house

Fridgid air Stand up freezer

Landscaped front yard and huge back yard with automated sprinkler system

Professional lawn care provided every 2 weeks

Kenmore elite washer/dryer

GE refrigerator/freezer

GE electric stove/oven

GE dishwasher

New ceramic wood look tile on first floor

Carpet throughout second floor



NO SECTION 8 AT THIS TIME



Please contact Robert with any inquiry,

702-683-9999



Mahalo!

