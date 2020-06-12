/
2 bed 2 bath apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 11:32 AM
11 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments for rent in Lahaina, HI
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Paunau Ahupua`a
1 Unit Available
1233 Limahana # B203
1233 Limahana Cir, Lahaina, HI
2 Bedrooms
$2,795
Opukea (2) Bedroom (2) Bath with (2) parking spaces - This upgraded unit has large kitchen and large living quarters with bedrooms front and back of unit. The property has a nice pool and gym, close to Lahaina, Central AC. $2795.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Moalii Ahupua`a
1 Unit Available
15 E. Kuu Aku Lane #402
15 E Kuu Aku Ln, Lahaina, HI
2 Bedrooms
$2,800
966 sqft
Ho'onanea two bedroom $2800.00 per month - Unfurnished two bedroom, two bath upstairs (second floor) condo in like new condition, it sits on the corner unit in the back of the complex. This unit has a one car garage plus one other parking space.
Results within 1 mile of Lahaina
Last updated June 11 at 09:15pm
Hanakaoo Ahupua`a
1 Unit Available
139 Kualapa Place, Apt 39
139 Kualapa Pl, Kaanapali, HI
2 Bedrooms
$5,450
1799 sqft
Furnished Kaanapali Luxury Living!! - This wonderful, fully furnished, Kaanapali home with ocean views on the world famous KAANAPALI KAI golf course is in a gated community. This is a 2 bedroom unit with an office, 2.5 baths and a 2 car garage.
Results within 5 miles of Lahaina
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Launiupoko Ahupua`a
1 Unit Available
180 Awaiku St
180 Awaiku Street, Launiupoko, HI
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
1000 sqft
Launiupoko Ohana - 1000 sq. ft., 2 bedroom, 2 bath ohana unit on the 1st floor with front lanai featuring gorgeous ocean views. There is a pool and BBQ area, which the tenants can use. The hot tub is not for tenant use.
Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
Mahinahina Four Ahupua`a
1 Unit Available
3788 Lower Honoapiilani Rd Apt D104
3788 Lower Honoapi‘Ilani Road, Napili-Honokowai, HI
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
1122 sqft
Two story, unfurnished townhouse in the Hale Royale complex with plenty storage, walk right out from your large Lanai to the pool, spa, sauna, barbeque, tennis...
Last updated June 11 at 09:15pm
Hanakaoo Ahupua`a
1 Unit Available
50 Puu Anoano St #2604
50 Pu‘U Anoano Street, Kaanapali, HI
2 Bedrooms
$4,500
The Masters at Ka'anapali - Panoramic ocean, island and golf course views are yours at Mauis exclusive The Masters at Ka'anapali.
Last updated June 11 at 09:15pm
Hanakaoo Ahupua`a
1 Unit Available
2750 Kalapu Dr. #36
2750 Kalapu Drive, Kaanapali, HI
2 Bedrooms
$2,600
Kaanapali International Colony Club - International Colony Club located in Kaanapali is just a short walk to the beach. Whalers Village, shopping and restaurants at your finger tips.
Results within 10 miles of Lahaina
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Wailuku Ahupua`a
1 Unit Available
64 Kunihi Lane #322
64 Kunihi Ln, Kahului, HI
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
2 Bedroom / 2 Bath Condo (AVAILABLE JUNE 1ST) - Available June 1st. Please apply online. Showing will be scheduled when unit is vacant. Taking applications now. LONG TERM rental. Six Months Lease. Two parking stalls.
Last updated June 11 at 09:15pm
Alaeloa Ahupua`a
1 Unit Available
130 Punohu Lane #11/3
130 Punohu Ln, Napili-Honokowai, HI
2 Bedrooms
$2,550
894 sqft
Napili Villas 2 Bedroom - This two bedroom, two bath unit is upstairs and on the end of the building giving you privacy and tranquility. It comes furnished but that can be adjusted. The rent is $2650.
Last updated June 11 at 09:15pm
Wailuku Ahupua`a
1 Unit Available
1030 Eha Street #23-203
1030 Eha St, Wailuku, HI
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
830 sqft
Iao Parkside 2Br/2Ba Condo - MOVE INS SPECIAL! $200 off rent for the first 2 months. A beautiful, corner unit, condo located on the second floor of building 23. Located in Wailuku, close to stores and restaurants.
Last updated June 12 at 10:13am
Wailuku Ahupua`a
1 Unit Available
85 Kapi Lane #8-102 - 1
85 Kapi Ln, Wailuku, HI
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
830 sqft
Only 1/2 month security deposit! Ground floor 2 bedroom 2 bath with a private yard in Iao Parkside ready for you to move in! Unit comes partially furnished with couch in living room, AC and king bed in the master! Washer dryer in unit.