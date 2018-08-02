All apartments in Lahaina
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:17 PM

642 Wainee #F

642 Wainee Street · (808) 276-4434
Location

642 Wainee Street, Lahaina, HI 96761
Paunau Ahupua`a

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

Studio

Unit 642 Wainee #F · Avail. now

$3,750

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
carport
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
granite counters
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
parking
Lahaina Town 642 Wainee St - This unfurnished 3 bedroom + loft / 2.5 bathroom / 2 car carport is located in the heart of Lahaina, gated subdivision. Recently remodeled granite counter tops, new plumbing fixtures, freshly painted. Walking distance to front street, beach, restaurants, shopping, bus line. Pet friendly.

$3750.00 including tax, tenant pays electric, cable. Security alarm is optional.

Please call Brian James (R) or Kati Shea R(S) 808-665-1315 with Quam Properties Hawaii to arrange a viewing.

(RLNE5744429)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

