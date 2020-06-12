Apartment List
Last updated June 12 2020 at 11:51 AM

14 Apartments for rent in Kula, HI with balcony

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air.

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 06:32am
Waiakoa Ahupua`a
1 Unit Available
476 Waiakoa Road
476 Waiakoa Rd, Kula, HI
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
1200 sqft
Gorgeously renovated and gated with a private driveway and Ocean Views. Come home to Kula with 3 bedrooms, 2 baths and a garage.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 06:32am
`Oma`opio Ahupua`a
1 Unit Available
11 Ka Drive
11 Ka Drive, Kula, HI
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
2165 sqft
Lovely Kula home with peaceful yard area. 3 bedrooms, 2 baths with 2 fireplaces, covered patio, washer and dryer. 2 car enclosed garage. Partially furnished. Trash service included. There is another tenant who lives in a separate upstairs unit.
Results within 1 mile of Kula

1 of 13

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Maka`eha Ahupua`a
1 Unit Available
321 Hokulani St
321 Hokulani Street, Pukalani, HI
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
1600 sqft
Lovely Upcounty Home - Unique architecture and wonderfully designed, furnished 3 bed /2 bath home with manicured lawn, tropical landscaping and a variety of fruit trees including papaya, grapefruit and oranges.

1 of 29

Last updated June 13 at 06:32am
Aapueo Ahupua`a
1 Unit Available
3029 Aina Lani Drive
3029 Aina Lani Drive, Pukalani, HI
3 Bedrooms
$4,300
2654 sqft
Located on the 6th green of the Pukalani Golf Course, this 2- story home boasts of quality and craftsmanship! With 3 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms this large home has so much to offer; including 3 covered decks for entertaining, an office/ den upstairs,
Results within 5 miles of Kula

1 of 1

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Haliimaile Ahupua`a
1 Unit Available
952 Olioli St A
952 Olioli Street, Haliimaile, HI
Studio
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
Unit A Available 07/01/20 Haliimaile 3 Bedroom Unit - Property Id: 275559 Newly remodeled 3bd/1bth attached multi-family home with new laminate flooring, bathroom, kitchen, appliances, LED light fixtures and fresh paint. Private porch and yard area.

1 of 17

Last updated April 4 at 11:15am
Makawao Ahupua`a
1 Unit Available
3555 Baldwin Ave B
3555 Baldwin Ave, Makawao, HI
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
1000 sqft
Unit B Available 04/15/20 Charming, Furnished Home in Makawao - Property Id: 137670 Completely furnished, everything is in this home, just pack your bags and move in! Only 1-block from Makawao town, tucked away and private, this 2-bedroom.
Results within 10 miles of Kula

1 of 10

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Wailuku Ahupua`a
1 Unit Available
137 Hoowaiwai Loop Unit #2506
137 Hoowaiwai Loop, Wailuku, HI
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
754 sqft
Beautifully Furnished Condo at Ho'ole'a Terrace - This beautiful 2 bedroom 1 1/2 bath condo is located in the newer development of Ho'olea Terrace. This unit is tastefully furnished and has wonderful ocean and mountain view.

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 06:32am
Wailuku Ahupua`a
1 Unit Available
85 Kapi Lane #8-102 - 1
85 Kapi Ln, Wailuku, HI
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
830 sqft
Only 1/2 month security deposit! Ground floor 2 bedroom 2 bath with a private yard in Iao Parkside ready for you to move in! Unit comes partially furnished with couch in living room, AC and king bed in the master! Washer dryer in unit.

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 06:32am
Waiohuli Ahupua`a
1 Unit Available
61 Laumakani Loop
61 Laumakani Loop, Kihei, HI
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
1270 sqft
Located within walking distance to Azeka Mall, Safeway, and multiple schools, this home is in the perfect location for you! This well maintained home offers air conditioning, is cable and internet ready, has a washer dryer, and a low maintenance

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 06:32am
Kama`ole Ahupua`a
1 Unit Available
2747 South Kihei Road, #H-202 - 1
2747 S Kihei Rd, Wailea, HI
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
726 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
This remodeled and fully furnished turnkey condo at Kihei Shores features two bedrooms, two baths, and is in a great location, within walking distance of Kamaole Beach III, one of South Kihei's most beautiful beaches.

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 06:32am
Waiohuli Ahupua`a
1 Unit Available
28 Kai Ani Lane, #14-102 - 1
28 Kai Ani Ln, Kihei, HI
2 Bedrooms
$2,800
886 sqft
This furnished unit is nicely appointed and offers two bedrooms, and two full bathrooms, with three split system AC units and an attached one car garage as well as another designated exterior parking stall.

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 06:32am
Wailuku Ahupua`a
1 Unit Available
211 Hooulu Lane, #1006 - 1
211 Hooulu Ln, Wailuku, HI
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
754 sqft
Highly desired, Ho'olea Terrace, two bedroom, 1.5 bath unit on the second floor is available now. Rent includes water and trash. Other utilities on your own. No pets and no smoking of any kind in the unit. Washer/dryer in unit. 2 parking stalls.

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 06:32am
Wailuku Ahupua`a
1 Unit Available
457 Palani Place
457 Palani Place, Wailuku, HI
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
1658 sqft
Great three bedroom, three bath, single level home in Wailuku Heights! There is another room in the master bedroom that could be used as a fourth bedroom. Unfurnished. Yard service is included. All other utilities on your own.

1 of 44

Last updated June 13 at 06:32am
Waiohuli Ahupua`a
1 Unit Available
1002 South Kihei Road - 1, #313
1002 South Kihei Road, Kihei, HI
2 Bedrooms
$3,100
892 sqft
This Oceanfront 2-bedroom condo features unobstructed panoramic Ocean Views and is being rented fully furnished and turnkey ready for immediate occupancy. The monthly rate includes water, trash and basic cable.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Kula, HI

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Kula renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

