92-1071 Koio Dr #M443 (Villa C)

3br /3ba Home in Beautiful Koolina Kai (Pets Negotiable) (HIPPM) - Text or call Arlene Ichimura [RA] #RS-75492 at (808) 721-7990 for showing requests.



Available August 1, 2020



AS A SAFETY PRECAUTION, WE ARE REQUIRING EVERYONE TO WEAR MASKS AND GLOVES WHEN VIEWING THE PROPERTY.



VIRTUAL SHOWINGS ARE ALSO AVAILABLE VIA VIDEO CALL OR FACETIME.



Video tour: coming soon!



DESCRIPTION:



This 3br/3ba home is located within the Ko'olina Kai gated community. Resort living at it's finest, enjoy swimming pool, cabanas, a multipurpose building, gym, tennis courts, pool deck, BBQ facilities and spa. Walking distance to the beach, restaurants, boutiques, and golf course. Estimated travel time to Schofield is 28 minutes and 23 minutes to Hickam/Pearl Harbor.



KEY FEATURES:

• Property Type: Townhouse

• Interior Area: 1,625 sf

• Bedrooms: 3

• Bathrooms: 3

• Parking: 1 car garage & parking pad



PROPERTY FEATURES:

• Central Air Conditioner

• Refrigerator

• Stove/oven

• Microwave

• Dishwasher

• Full-Sized Washer & Dryer



UTILITIES INCLUDED:

•Water/sewer



LEASE TERMS:

• Non Smoking

• Pets Negotiable

• Minimum Lease: 1 Year

• Security Deposit & First Month's Rent Required Prior to Occupancy

• Credit & Background Check Required

• Rental Application Fee: $51



