All apartments in Ko Olina
Find more places like 92-1071 Koio Dr #M443 (Villa C).
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Ko Olina, HI
/
92-1071 Koio Dr #M443 (Villa C)
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:00 AM

92-1071 Koio Dr #M443 (Villa C)

92-1071 Koi'o Drive · (808) 445-9223
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Ko Olina
See all
Makakilo - Kapolei - Honokai Hale
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all

Location

92-1071 Koi'o Drive, Ko Olina, HI 96707
Makakilo - Kapolei - Honokai Hale

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 92-1071 Koio Dr #M443 · Avail. now

$3,400

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1625 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
gym
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
tennis court
3br /3ba Home in Beautiful Koolina Kai (Pets Negotiable) (HIPPM) - Text or call Arlene Ichimura [RA] #RS-75492 at (808) 721-7990 for showing requests.

Available August 1, 2020

AS A SAFETY PRECAUTION, WE ARE REQUIRING EVERYONE TO WEAR MASKS AND GLOVES WHEN VIEWING THE PROPERTY.

VIRTUAL SHOWINGS ARE ALSO AVAILABLE VIA VIDEO CALL OR FACETIME.

Video tour: coming soon!

DESCRIPTION:

This 3br/3ba home is located within the Ko'olina Kai gated community. Resort living at it's finest, enjoy swimming pool, cabanas, a multipurpose building, gym, tennis courts, pool deck, BBQ facilities and spa. Walking distance to the beach, restaurants, boutiques, and golf course. Estimated travel time to Schofield is 28 minutes and 23 minutes to Hickam/Pearl Harbor.

KEY FEATURES:
• Property Type: Townhouse
• Interior Area: 1,625 sf
• Bedrooms: 3
• Bathrooms: 3
• Parking: 1 car garage & parking pad

PROPERTY FEATURES:
• Central Air Conditioner
• Refrigerator
• Stove/oven
• Microwave
• Dishwasher
• Full-Sized Washer & Dryer

UTILITIES INCLUDED:
•Water/sewer

LEASE TERMS:
• Non Smoking
• Pets Negotiable
• Minimum Lease: 1 Year
• Security Deposit & First Month's Rent Required Prior to Occupancy
• Credit & Background Check Required
• Rental Application Fee: $51

HI Pacific Property Management
PO Box 759 Aiea HI 96701
RB# 21817

(RLNE3292013)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 92-1071 Koio Dr #M443 (Villa C) have any available units?
92-1071 Koio Dr #M443 (Villa C) has a unit available for $3,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 92-1071 Koio Dr #M443 (Villa C) have?
Some of 92-1071 Koio Dr #M443 (Villa C)'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 92-1071 Koio Dr #M443 (Villa C) currently offering any rent specials?
92-1071 Koio Dr #M443 (Villa C) isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 92-1071 Koio Dr #M443 (Villa C) pet-friendly?
Yes, 92-1071 Koio Dr #M443 (Villa C) is pet friendly.
Does 92-1071 Koio Dr #M443 (Villa C) offer parking?
Yes, 92-1071 Koio Dr #M443 (Villa C) does offer parking.
Does 92-1071 Koio Dr #M443 (Villa C) have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 92-1071 Koio Dr #M443 (Villa C) offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 92-1071 Koio Dr #M443 (Villa C) have a pool?
Yes, 92-1071 Koio Dr #M443 (Villa C) has a pool.
Does 92-1071 Koio Dr #M443 (Villa C) have accessible units?
No, 92-1071 Koio Dr #M443 (Villa C) does not have accessible units.
Does 92-1071 Koio Dr #M443 (Villa C) have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 92-1071 Koio Dr #M443 (Villa C) has units with dishwashers.
Does 92-1071 Koio Dr #M443 (Villa C) have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 92-1071 Koio Dr #M443 (Villa C) has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 92-1071 Koio Dr #M443 (Villa C)?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Ko Olina 2 BedroomsKo Olina 2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Ko Olina 3 BedroomsKo Olina Apartments with Garage
Ko Olina Apartments with Washer-Dryer

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Honolulu, HIWaipahu, HIKapolei, HIWahiawa, HIEwa Beach, HIWaimalu, HIMakaha, HIEwa Gentry, HIWaianae, HI
Waipio Acres, HIAiea, HIPupukea, HIHalawa, HIEast Honolulu, HIWaipio, HIMaili, HIPearl City, HIRoyal Kunia, HI
Haleiwa, HIMakakilo, HIMililani Town, HIOcean Pointe, HIMililani Mauka, HIWaikele, HIWaialua, HIWest Loch Estate, HIKaneohe, HI

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Hawaii at ManoaHawaii Pacific University
Kapiolani Community College
Honolulu Community College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity