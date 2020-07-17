All apartments in Kihei
80 Halili Ln

80 Halili Ln · (808) 280-0344
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

80 Halili Ln, Kihei, HI 96753
Ka`ono`ulu Ahupua`a

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 beds, 2 baths, $2800 · Avail. now

$2,800

3 Bed · 2 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
parking
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
gym
parking
pool
hot tub
Kihei Condo - Property Id: 307354

1
3BR / 2Ba

Application fee details: Credit Check, Criminal Background Check, Processing

Apartment
3 Bedroom / 2 Bathroom Condo / 2nd Floor
$2,800/month + Security Deposit ($2,800)

Features:
-Stainless steel appliances
-2 parking stalls available.
-AC in Unit
-W/D in unit
-Lanai

Amenities:
-Swimming pool
-Gym

Pets:
Dog friendly

Tenant pays for electric

*Not HUD approved
*No Smoking

Long Term Agreement:
Minimum six months of occupancy required.

Rental Process:

1. Please contact us for the address to the property and Complete a driveby.

2. After you complete the driveby please contact us and we will send you a video tour of the unit.

3. Application Fees:
$45.00 per ADULT to check credit. Payments for credit report must be made by cash, cashiers check, or money order.

4. After approval we will conduct an in person showing prior to contract signing.

Property Managed by Ihu Properties, LLC: RB-20150. www.ihuproperties.com
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/80-halili-ln-kihei-hi/307354
Property Id 307354

(RLNE5947413)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

