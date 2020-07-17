Amenities

in unit laundry garbage disposal dishwasher dogs allowed parking stainless steel

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly gym parking pool hot tub

Kihei Condo - Property Id: 307354



1

3BR / 2Ba



Application fee details: Credit Check, Criminal Background Check, Processing



Apartment

3 Bedroom / 2 Bathroom Condo / 2nd Floor

$2,800/month + Security Deposit ($2,800)



Features:

-Stainless steel appliances

-2 parking stalls available.

-AC in Unit

-W/D in unit

-Lanai



Amenities:

-Swimming pool

-Gym



Pets:

Dog friendly



Tenant pays for electric



*Not HUD approved

*No Smoking



Long Term Agreement:

Minimum six months of occupancy required.



Rental Process:



1. Please contact us for the address to the property and Complete a driveby.



2. After you complete the driveby please contact us and we will send you a video tour of the unit.



3. Application Fees:

$45.00 per ADULT to check credit. Payments for credit report must be made by cash, cashiers check, or money order.



4. After approval we will conduct an in person showing prior to contract signing.



Property Managed by Ihu Properties, LLC: RB-20150. www.ihuproperties.com

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/80-halili-ln-kihei-hi/307354

Property Id 307354



(RLNE5947413)