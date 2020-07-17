Amenities
3BR / 2Ba
Application fee details: Credit Check, Criminal Background Check, Processing
Apartment
3 Bedroom / 2 Bathroom Condo / 2nd Floor
$2,800/month + Security Deposit ($2,800)
Features:
-Stainless steel appliances
-2 parking stalls available.
-AC in Unit
-W/D in unit
-Lanai
Amenities:
-Swimming pool
-Gym
Pets:
Dog friendly
Tenant pays for electric
*Not HUD approved
*No Smoking
Long Term Agreement:
Minimum six months of occupancy required.
Rental Process:
1. Please contact us for the address to the property and Complete a driveby.
2. After you complete the driveby please contact us and we will send you a video tour of the unit.
3. Application Fees:
$45.00 per ADULT to check credit. Payments for credit report must be made by cash, cashiers check, or money order.
4. After approval we will conduct an in person showing prior to contract signing.
Property Managed by Ihu Properties, LLC: RB-20150. www.ihuproperties.com
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/80-halili-ln-kihei-hi/307354
