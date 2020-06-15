All apartments in Kihei
Find more places like 2050 Kanoe Street #201.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Kihei, HI
/
2050 Kanoe Street #201
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:16 PM

2050 Kanoe Street #201

2050 Kanoe Street · (808) 244-7142
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Kihei
See all
Furnished Apartments
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

2050 Kanoe Street, Kihei, HI 96753
Kama`ole Ahupua`a

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit 2050 Kanoe Street #201 · Avail. now

$1,750

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
1 Bedroom / 1 Bath Condo (NOT HUD APPRVD) - Washer & Dryer.

LONG TERM rental. Six Months Lease.

TENANT PAYS ALL UTILITIES

NOT HUD or Section 8 approved.
NO PETS
NO SMOKING.

MUST go through RENTAL APPLICATION PROCESS:

*** NOTICE ** Due to the recent events, we encourage everyone to please APPLY ONLINE, on our website, to eliminate the traffic into our office.

Criteria: On approved credit. If past due amount is more than $1000, court judgments, collections, or more than 3 delinquencies it will not be approved. We also check to make sure your income is sufficient to pay the rent. If you have landlord evictions, it will NOT be approved. Must have sufficient income that nets twice the rent amount. Even if you don't have credit, we still run a credit check.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5719778)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2050 Kanoe Street #201 have any available units?
2050 Kanoe Street #201 has a unit available for $1,750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 2050 Kanoe Street #201 currently offering any rent specials?
2050 Kanoe Street #201 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2050 Kanoe Street #201 pet-friendly?
No, 2050 Kanoe Street #201 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kihei.
Does 2050 Kanoe Street #201 offer parking?
No, 2050 Kanoe Street #201 does not offer parking.
Does 2050 Kanoe Street #201 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2050 Kanoe Street #201 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2050 Kanoe Street #201 have a pool?
No, 2050 Kanoe Street #201 does not have a pool.
Does 2050 Kanoe Street #201 have accessible units?
No, 2050 Kanoe Street #201 does not have accessible units.
Does 2050 Kanoe Street #201 have units with dishwashers?
No, 2050 Kanoe Street #201 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2050 Kanoe Street #201 have units with air conditioning?
No, 2050 Kanoe Street #201 does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 2050 Kanoe Street #201?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Kihei 2 BedroomsKihei 3 Bedrooms
Kihei Apartments with ParkingKihei Apartments with Pool
Kihei Furnished Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Lahaina, HIWailuku, HIMakawao, HI
Kahului, HIPukalani, HINapili-Honokowai, HI
Wailea, HIKula, HI
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity