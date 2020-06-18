Rent Calculator
Home
/
Kihei, HI
/
1910 Kaahele Place
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:10 AM
1 of 1
1910 Kaahele Place
1910 Kaahele Pl
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
1910 Kaahele Pl, Kihei, HI 96753
Kama`ole Ahupua`a
Amenities
parking
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
2bd/ 1ba cozy cottage in Kihei - 2 bd/1 ba cottage in Kihei
Available Mid June
Rent: $1350.00
App fee $30
Security Deposit: $1350
No Pets
No HUD
500sqft, off-street parking
Water and Yard service included
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5816006)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1910 Kaahele Place have any available units?
1910 Kaahele Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Kihei, HI
.
Is 1910 Kaahele Place currently offering any rent specials?
1910 Kaahele Place isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1910 Kaahele Place pet-friendly?
No, 1910 Kaahele Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Kihei
.
Does 1910 Kaahele Place offer parking?
Yes, 1910 Kaahele Place does offer parking.
Does 1910 Kaahele Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1910 Kaahele Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1910 Kaahele Place have a pool?
No, 1910 Kaahele Place does not have a pool.
Does 1910 Kaahele Place have accessible units?
No, 1910 Kaahele Place does not have accessible units.
Does 1910 Kaahele Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 1910 Kaahele Place does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1910 Kaahele Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 1910 Kaahele Place does not have units with air conditioning.
