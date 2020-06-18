All apartments in Kihei
1910 Kaahele Place
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:10 AM

1910 Kaahele Place

1910 Kaahele Pl · No Longer Available
Location

1910 Kaahele Pl, Kihei, HI 96753
Kama`ole Ahupua`a

Amenities

parking
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
2bd/ 1ba cozy cottage in Kihei - 2 bd/1 ba cottage in Kihei

Available Mid June
Rent: $1350.00
App fee $30
Security Deposit: $1350
No Pets
No HUD
500sqft, off-street parking

Water and Yard service included

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5816006)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

