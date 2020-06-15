All apartments in Kihei
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:19 PM

1503 Umeke Circle

1503 Umeke Cir · (808) 250-7633
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1503 Umeke Cir, Kihei, HI 96753
Waiohuli Ahupua`a

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1503 Umeke Circle · Avail. now

$5,300

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 2380 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
pet friendly
new construction
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
carpet
extra storage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
new construction
Brand New Construction 3 Bed/2bath Home in gated Community in Kihei - A newly built, unfurnished 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath + den single family home with central AC and upgrades in the gated Hokulani Golf Villas subdivision. The attached 2 car garage offers extra storage space. The master suite, den, guest bathroom and laundry room are on the main level. The master bathroom has a bath tub, walk-in shower and double vanity. Two additional carpeted bedrooms, a loft and lanai with Haleakala views complete the upper level. The great room and dining area feature 12 ft. tall ceilings along with a stunning gourmet kitchen and kitchen island. The covered main floor lanai combines indoor and outdoor living spaces and offers golf course views. Brand new stainless steel KitchenAid appliances. Conveniently located near Kihei Charter School, the Maui Tech Park and on the Maui Nui Golf Course. Tenants have access to the infinity waterfall communal pool and recreation center. Pet friendly for 1 dog up to 50 pounds. 1 year lease term required.

(RLNE5831820)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1503 Umeke Circle have any available units?
1503 Umeke Circle has a unit available for $5,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1503 Umeke Circle have?
Some of 1503 Umeke Circle's amenities include on-site laundry, pet friendly, and new construction. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1503 Umeke Circle currently offering any rent specials?
1503 Umeke Circle isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1503 Umeke Circle pet-friendly?
Yes, 1503 Umeke Circle is pet friendly.
Does 1503 Umeke Circle offer parking?
Yes, 1503 Umeke Circle does offer parking.
Does 1503 Umeke Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1503 Umeke Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1503 Umeke Circle have a pool?
Yes, 1503 Umeke Circle has a pool.
Does 1503 Umeke Circle have accessible units?
No, 1503 Umeke Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 1503 Umeke Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 1503 Umeke Circle does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1503 Umeke Circle have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1503 Umeke Circle has units with air conditioning.
