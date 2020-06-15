1503 Umeke Circle

Amenities

on-site laundry pet friendly new construction garage recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub carpet extra storage recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking pool garage new construction

Brand New Construction 3 Bed/2bath Home in gated Community in Kihei - A newly built, unfurnished 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath + den single family home with central AC and upgrades in the gated Hokulani Golf Villas subdivision. The attached 2 car garage offers extra storage space. The master suite, den, guest bathroom and laundry room are on the main level. The master bathroom has a bath tub, walk-in shower and double vanity. Two additional carpeted bedrooms, a loft and lanai with Haleakala views complete the upper level. The great room and dining area feature 12 ft. tall ceilings along with a stunning gourmet kitchen and kitchen island. The covered main floor lanai combines indoor and outdoor living spaces and offers golf course views. Brand new stainless steel KitchenAid appliances. Conveniently located near Kihei Charter School, the Maui Tech Park and on the Maui Nui Golf Course. Tenants have access to the infinity waterfall communal pool and recreation center. Pet friendly for 1 dog up to 50 pounds. 1 year lease term required.



(RLNE5831820)