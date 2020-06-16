All apartments in Kihei
Last updated June 16 2020 at 8:46 PM

145 North Kihei Road #102

145 North Kihei Road · (808) 892-3382
Location

145 North Kihei Road, Kihei, HI 96753
Waikapu Ahupua`a

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$3,120

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 613 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
putting green
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
carport
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
carport
elevator
parking
pool
putting green
bbq/grill
internet access
sauna
Enjoy the ocean breeze in your luxury 1 bedroom condo. Wander right out to the beach or stroll past the resort putting green. The unit is fully equipped and recently remodeled with higher end finishes. The unit has a king bed and comfortable sofa sleeper. Stroll down one of the largest beaches in all of Maui for one of your morning or evening walks. Enjoy sunsets from the pool area. New GE washer and dryer, new stainless counter depth refrigerator, custom maple cabinets, granite counter tops and tile throughout. Amenities include Heated pool, Sauna, Jacuzzi, propane barbecues, putting green, onsite property manager, onsite restaurant/bar, and activities desk.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 145 North Kihei Road #102 have any available units?
145 North Kihei Road #102 has a unit available for $3,120 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 145 North Kihei Road #102 have?
Some of 145 North Kihei Road #102's amenities include in unit laundry, putting green, and patio / balcony. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 145 North Kihei Road #102 currently offering any rent specials?
145 North Kihei Road #102 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 145 North Kihei Road #102 pet-friendly?
No, 145 North Kihei Road #102 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kihei.
Does 145 North Kihei Road #102 offer parking?
Yes, 145 North Kihei Road #102 offers parking.
Does 145 North Kihei Road #102 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 145 North Kihei Road #102 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 145 North Kihei Road #102 have a pool?
Yes, 145 North Kihei Road #102 has a pool.
Does 145 North Kihei Road #102 have accessible units?
No, 145 North Kihei Road #102 does not have accessible units.
Does 145 North Kihei Road #102 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 145 North Kihei Road #102 has units with dishwashers.
Does 145 North Kihei Road #102 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 145 North Kihei Road #102 has units with air conditioning.
