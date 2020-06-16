145 North Kihei Road #102

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities carport elevator parking pool putting green bbq/grill internet access sauna

Enjoy the ocean breeze in your luxury 1 bedroom condo. Wander right out to the beach or stroll past the resort putting green. The unit is fully equipped and recently remodeled with higher end finishes. The unit has a king bed and comfortable sofa sleeper. Stroll down one of the largest beaches in all of Maui for one of your morning or evening walks. Enjoy sunsets from the pool area. New GE washer and dryer, new stainless counter depth refrigerator, custom maple cabinets, granite counter tops and tile throughout. Amenities include Heated pool, Sauna, Jacuzzi, propane barbecues, putting green, onsite property manager, onsite restaurant/bar, and activities desk.