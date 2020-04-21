All apartments in Kihei
Last updated April 21 2020 at 6:59 PM

1002 South Kihei Road - 1, #313

1002 South Kihei Road · (808) 264-2076
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1002 South Kihei Road, Kihei, HI 96753
Waiohuli Ahupua`a

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$3,100

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 829 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
bbq/grill
internet access
tennis court
yoga
This Oceanfront 2-bedroom condo features unobstructed panoramic Ocean Views and is being rented fully furnished and turnkey ready for immediate occupancy. The monthly rate includes water, trash and basic cable. Watch whales (in season), windsurfers, kite boarders and year-round sunsets from your own lanai or living room! Both bedrooms have queen sized beds and A/C, with cable TV in both bedrooms, a walk-through closet and an in-suite 1/2 bath bathroom in the master bedroom. There is a full-sized washer/dryer in the unit and also one assigned parking stall.
This boutique complex has a heated common swimming pool and BBQ's. There are also nearby tennis and pickle ball courts available to the public, as well as yoga classes under the monkey pod tree.

All of these amenities are located within a very quiet community that is only 200 feet from the Pacific Ocean and close to public transportation and within walking distance to restaurants and shopping.

Shorter than 6 month leases allowed but no less than 30 days. Please inquire about availability and pricing for these terms.

Sorry, no pets allowed.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1002 South Kihei Road - 1, #313 have any available units?
1002 South Kihei Road - 1, #313 has a unit available for $3,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1002 South Kihei Road - 1, #313 have?
Some of 1002 South Kihei Road - 1, #313's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1002 South Kihei Road - 1, #313 currently offering any rent specials?
1002 South Kihei Road - 1, #313 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1002 South Kihei Road - 1, #313 pet-friendly?
No, 1002 South Kihei Road - 1, #313 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kihei.
Does 1002 South Kihei Road - 1, #313 offer parking?
Yes, 1002 South Kihei Road - 1, #313 does offer parking.
Does 1002 South Kihei Road - 1, #313 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1002 South Kihei Road - 1, #313 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1002 South Kihei Road - 1, #313 have a pool?
Yes, 1002 South Kihei Road - 1, #313 has a pool.
Does 1002 South Kihei Road - 1, #313 have accessible units?
No, 1002 South Kihei Road - 1, #313 does not have accessible units.
Does 1002 South Kihei Road - 1, #313 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1002 South Kihei Road - 1, #313 has units with dishwashers.
Does 1002 South Kihei Road - 1, #313 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1002 South Kihei Road - 1, #313 has units with air conditioning.
