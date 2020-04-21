1002 South Kihei Road - 1, #313

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher furnished in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool bbq/grill internet access tennis court yoga

This Oceanfront 2-bedroom condo features unobstructed panoramic Ocean Views and is being rented fully furnished and turnkey ready for immediate occupancy. The monthly rate includes water, trash and basic cable. Watch whales (in season), windsurfers, kite boarders and year-round sunsets from your own lanai or living room! Both bedrooms have queen sized beds and A/C, with cable TV in both bedrooms, a walk-through closet and an in-suite 1/2 bath bathroom in the master bedroom. There is a full-sized washer/dryer in the unit and also one assigned parking stall.

This boutique complex has a heated common swimming pool and BBQ's. There are also nearby tennis and pickle ball courts available to the public, as well as yoga classes under the monkey pod tree.



All of these amenities are located within a very quiet community that is only 200 feet from the Pacific Ocean and close to public transportation and within walking distance to restaurants and shopping.



Shorter than 6 month leases allowed but no less than 30 days. Please inquire about availability and pricing for these terms.



Sorry, no pets allowed.