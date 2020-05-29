All apartments in Kapolei
Find more places like 91-208 Wakamalii Place.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Kapolei, HI
/
91-208 Wakamalii Place
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:10 AM

91-208 Wakamalii Place

91-208 Wakamalii Place · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Kapolei
See all
Makakilo - Kapolei - Honokai Hale
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

91-208 Wakamalii Place, Kapolei, HI 96707
Makakilo - Kapolei - Honokai Hale

Amenities

dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Updated Single Family Home - Porcelain tiles flows through the living room, dining room, and kitchen. You will find a gas range/oven, new stainless steel refrigerator, stainless steel dishwasher, and upgraded cabinets and counters in the spacious kitchen. Exterior and interior painting were completed, Solaris energy star shingle roof and solar-power attic fan were installed in 2012. Live and play in Kapolei, and discover all the shops, dining, and activities Oahu's designated second city has to offer. Like New Home! Fenced in yard with garden bed.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5834948)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 91-208 Wakamalii Place have any available units?
91-208 Wakamalii Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kapolei, HI.
What amenities does 91-208 Wakamalii Place have?
Some of 91-208 Wakamalii Place's amenities include dishwasher, recently renovated, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 91-208 Wakamalii Place currently offering any rent specials?
91-208 Wakamalii Place isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 91-208 Wakamalii Place pet-friendly?
No, 91-208 Wakamalii Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kapolei.
Does 91-208 Wakamalii Place offer parking?
No, 91-208 Wakamalii Place does not offer parking.
Does 91-208 Wakamalii Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 91-208 Wakamalii Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 91-208 Wakamalii Place have a pool?
No, 91-208 Wakamalii Place does not have a pool.
Does 91-208 Wakamalii Place have accessible units?
No, 91-208 Wakamalii Place does not have accessible units.
Does 91-208 Wakamalii Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 91-208 Wakamalii Place has units with dishwashers.
Does 91-208 Wakamalii Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 91-208 Wakamalii Place does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
Best Cities for Pets 2019
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Kapolei Lofts
761 Wakea Street
Kapolei, HI 96707
Kalaeloa
4285 Independence Rd
Kapolei, HI 96707
Cambridge Park and Cluster Park
92-1340 PANANA ST
Kapolei, HI 96707

Similar Pages

Kapolei 1 BedroomsKapolei 2 Bedrooms
Kapolei Apartments with GymKapolei Apartments with Parking
Kapolei Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Honolulu, HIWaipahu, HIWahiawa, HIEwa Beach, HIWaimalu, HIMakaha, HIEwa Gentry, HIWaianae, HIWaipio Acres, HI
Aiea, HIPupukea, HIHalawa, HIEast Honolulu, HIWaipio, HIMaili, HIPearl City, HIRoyal Kunia, HIHaleiwa, HI
Makakilo, HIMililani Town, HIOcean Pointe, HIMililani Mauka, HIWaikele, HIWaialua, HIWest Loch Estate, HIKaneohe, HI

Nearby Neighborhoods

Makakilo Kapolei Honokai Hale

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Hawaii at ManoaHawaii Pacific University
Kapiolani Community College
Honolulu Community College