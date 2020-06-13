All apartments in Kapolei
Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:06 PM

91-1141 Kamaaha Loop, 4D

91-1141 Kamaaha Loop · (808) 445-9500 ext. 205
Location

91-1141 Kamaaha Loop, Kapolei, HI 96707
Makakilo - Kapolei - Honokai Hale

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 91-1141 Kamaaha Loop, 4D · Avail. now

$1,899

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 840 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
parking
PET FRIENDLY 2 bedroom in Kapolei - 2 bedroom,1.5 bath townhome in Kapolei. PET FRIENDLY, cat and small dog allowed breed restrictions. Recently renovated, new kitchen counters and cabinets. Washer/dryer in unit. 2 reserved parking stalls. Wood flooring. 2 window a/c units keep you cool. Close to schools, shopping, and restaurants.
No smoking, renters insurance required, not accepting Section 8.

Oahu Property Management, LLC dba
Real Property Management Honolulu
733 Bishop St, Suite 2302
Honolulu, HI 96813
RB#: 21789

(RLNE5867081)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 91-1141 Kamaaha Loop, 4D have any available units?
91-1141 Kamaaha Loop, 4D has a unit available for $1,899 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 91-1141 Kamaaha Loop, 4D have?
Some of 91-1141 Kamaaha Loop, 4D's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 91-1141 Kamaaha Loop, 4D currently offering any rent specials?
91-1141 Kamaaha Loop, 4D is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 91-1141 Kamaaha Loop, 4D pet-friendly?
Yes, 91-1141 Kamaaha Loop, 4D is pet friendly.
Does 91-1141 Kamaaha Loop, 4D offer parking?
Yes, 91-1141 Kamaaha Loop, 4D offers parking.
Does 91-1141 Kamaaha Loop, 4D have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 91-1141 Kamaaha Loop, 4D offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 91-1141 Kamaaha Loop, 4D have a pool?
No, 91-1141 Kamaaha Loop, 4D does not have a pool.
Does 91-1141 Kamaaha Loop, 4D have accessible units?
No, 91-1141 Kamaaha Loop, 4D does not have accessible units.
Does 91-1141 Kamaaha Loop, 4D have units with dishwashers?
No, 91-1141 Kamaaha Loop, 4D does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 91-1141 Kamaaha Loop, 4D have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 91-1141 Kamaaha Loop, 4D has units with air conditioning.
