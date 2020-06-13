91-1141 Kamaaha Loop, 4D

Amenities
PET FRIENDLY 2 bedroom in Kapolei - 2 bedroom,1.5 bath townhome in Kapolei. PET FRIENDLY, cat and small dog allowed breed restrictions. Recently renovated, new kitchen counters and cabinets. Washer/dryer in unit. 2 reserved parking stalls. Wood flooring. 2 window a/c units keep you cool. Close to schools, shopping, and restaurants.
No smoking, renters insurance required, not accepting Section 8.
