38 Apartments for rent in Kaneohe, HI with hardwood floors

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Kaneohe renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They're also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

Kaneohe
45-180 Mahalani Place, #20
45-180 Mahalani Place, Kaneohe, HI
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,750
1185 sqft
3BR/2BA/2PKG Furnished Unit on waterfront in Kauhale Beach Cove - AVAILABLE TODAY! Month to month, furnished accommodations. Minimum three months, longer term is available.

Kaneohe
45-458 Pua Inia St
45-458 Pua Inia Street, Kaneohe, HI
4 Bedrooms
$3,895
2076 sqft
Beautiful pet-friendly 4 bedrooms 2 bathroom single story home with large fenced in yard.
Kailua
729 Kainalu Drive
729 North Kainalu Drive, Honolulu County, HI
1 Bedroom
Ask
5 Bedrooms
$5,200
2516 sqft
Beautiful 5 bedroom, 3 bath in Kailua! - Spacious family home in excellent Kailua location, across from Kainalu Elementary School and short walk to beach. Easy access to H-3, Marine Corps Base Hawaii, and Kailua Town.
Kailua
662 North Kainalu Drive
662 North Kainalu Drive, Honolulu County, HI
3 Bedrooms
$5,495
1856 sqft
Enjoy Kailua living at its best…..This private 3 bedroom 3 bath single family home on a corner lot has a 6 foot Lava Rock wall with 3 wooden door entry points and large brass lights.

Kailua
355 Aoloa St.
355 Aoloa Street, Honolulu County, HI
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
813 sqft
Beautifully remodeled 2 bedroom 2 bath townhome in Hokulani at Kailua Gardens. Ground floor unit. Conveniently located close to shopping and restaurants and beautiful Kailua Beach.

Kailua
188 Aikahi Loop - 1
188 Aikahi Loop, Honolulu County, HI
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
1086 sqft
Location, location, location! One of a kind in Kailua with private entrance and fantastic lanai over-looking gorgeous mountain views. Tastefully decorated with island style furnishings, both modern and antiques and captivating artwork too.

Kailua
717 Nunu St.
717 Nunu Street, Honolulu County, HI
3 Bedrooms
$5,000
2500 sqft
Wonderful single level, 3-bedroom, 3-bath home, two car enclosed garage. Lease terms three months and month to month after. Open floor plan, high vaulted ceilings, air conditioning and hardwood flooring.

Kalihi Valley
2450 Naai Street
2450 Naai Street, Honolulu, HI
3 Bedrooms
$3,495
2056 sqft
Spacious 3 bedroom home located near Kalihi Valley. Close to the Likelike Highway with easy access to the H1 freeway as well as a short drive to shopping centers, Downtown Honolulu, and restaurants.

Kailua
1015 Aoloa Place #313 - 1
1015 Aoloa Place, Honolulu County, HI
2 Bedrooms
$2,950
905 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
This breezy 2/2 END UNIT with 2 covered parking has 2 lanais overlooking the gardens and pool below. Private gardens behind you allow you to relax and enjoy your own piece of paradise.

Kailua
823 Halula Place
823 Halula Place, Honolulu County, HI
3 Bedrooms
$4,800
1963 sqft
Beautiful Kailua 3 bedroom, 3 bath, single level culdesac home in great neighborhood for rent. Home features a custom kitchen with mahogany cabinets and quartz counters. Spacious eat in kitchen plus dining room area.

Kailua
629 Milokai St.
629 Milokai Street, Honolulu County, HI
3 Bedrooms
$7,500
3338 sqft
$1000 Move in Bonus!!! Very Spacious by the Ocean 3BR/3BA/2CarGarage in Kaimalino - CALL / TEXT YANA (RS-80340) FOR VIEWING @ (808) 633-2368 360 Virtual tour: https://kuula.co/post/7FC88/collection/7lbx1 VIDEO TOUR: https://youtu.
Waikiki
Moana Vista Apartments
1720 Ala Moana Boulevard, Honolulu, HI
Studio
$1,050
380 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,250
460 sqft
Conveniently located at the edge of Waikiki! Our 3 story walk-up apartment homes are located between Ala Moana and Waikiki. Our neighborhood puts you within walking distance to all life's needs.
Mccully - Moiliili
Punahou Heights
1552 Young Street, Honolulu, HI
1 Bedroom
$1,550
522 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,995
730 sqft
Welcome home to beautiful Punahou Heights Apartment Homes. You can't beat the location on the corner of Young and Punahou. Spacious floor plans offer large open floor plans with wood like flooring, great kitchens.
Kalihi - Palama
Kam IV
1531 Kamehameha Iv Road, Honolulu, HI
Studio
$1,050
385 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome home to Kam IV Apartments. We offer Studio, One Bedroom and Two Bedroom apartment homes. Kam IV Apartments is conveniently located near shopping and freeway access.
Waikiki
Napili Towers
451 Nahua Street, Honolulu, HI
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,195
730 sqft
Our RENOVATED, trendy apartment homes feature modern interiors in a prime Waikiki location. Overlooking the Ala Wai Canal, we offer you affordable luxury. Our property is about two short blocks to the newly built International Market Place.
Waikiki
Hobron Apartments
333 Hobron Lane, Honolulu, HI
Studio
$1,445
311 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,665
428 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Our extraordinary community offers Studio, One Bedroom and Two Bedroom apartment homes. Our keyed entry, 4-story building is located just 2 blocks from beautiful beaches, world-class shopping and the exciting Waikiki night life.
Makiki - Lower Punchbowl - Tantalu
Kewalo Apartments
1442 Kewalo Street, Honolulu, HI
Studio
$1,395
320 sqft
Welcome home to Kewalo Apartments. Your future community offers Studio apartment homes. Kewalo Apartments is conveniently located at 1442 Kewalo Street in lovely Makiki.

Kaimuki
4174 Kaimuki Avenue
4174 Kaimuki Avenue, Honolulu, HI
3 Bedrooms
$2,900
1486 sqft
Great Kaimuki location, One Level, Spacious 3 bdrm, 1 1/2 bath Home. - Single Family, one level, 3 bedroom, 1 1/2 bath, dining area, family room, enclosed patio, laundry room, 2 car garage with auto garage door.

Pearl City
98-1060 Komo Mai Dr. #D
98-1060 Komo Mai Drive, Pearl City, HI
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
1435 sqft
Extremely spacious 3 Bed, 2.5 Bath, 2 Car Garage Townhouse located at Hillside Terrace in Aiea!! - Hillside Terrace Two 98-1060 Komo Mai Dr.

Nuuanu - Punchbowl
2455 Pacific Heights Rd F
2455 Pacific Heights Road, Honolulu, HI
1 Bedroom
$2,500
560 sqft
Unit F Available 07/01/20 STUNNING modern house in Pacific Heights - Property Id: 270210 Enjoy the serenity of waking up in the jungle, hearing the birds chirping and the breeze rustling through the trees.

Hawaii Kai
1090 Kahului St
1090 Kahului Street, East Honolulu, HI
6 Bedrooms
$15,000
4500 sqft
6bd/6.5ba Luxury Home w/Ocean views, Private Pool, & A/C. Villa Luana - This stunning property is now accepting longer-term stays of between 1-6 months. Please inquire for details.

Kaimuki
707 16th Avenue
707 16th Avenue, Honolulu, HI
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
948 sqft
Kaimuki 3 bedroom, 1 bath Duplex home w/ utl. - 707 16th Ave. 3 Bedrooms, 1 Bath Duplex home w/ utl. included $2700/Mo FEATURES Property Type: Duplex Year Built: 1956 Unit Sq. Footage: 948 (approximately) Lot Sq.

Downtown Honolulu
66 Queen St #3105
66 Queen Street, Honolulu, HI
2 Bedrooms
$3,800
1486 sqft
Stunning Ocean View Floor to Ceiling Windows - Elite Pacific Properties welcomes you to this spacious 2 bedroom 2 full bath fully furnished condo with spectacular views & 2 assigned parking stalls located at the Harbor Court building in downtown

Kaimuki
3711 Mariposa Dr
3711 Mariposa Drive, Honolulu, HI
2 Bedrooms
$3,100
1152 sqft
SPECTACULAR VIEWS IN THIS 2BR/1BA MAUNALANI HEIGHTS HOUSE - CALL LOA DURANTE (RS-80146) FOR VIEWING @ 808-670-8015 SEE VIDEO TOUR: https://youtu.
City Guide for Kaneohe, HI

“Steadfast are my thoughts of Kaneohe, with the beauty of my home. / The extremely marvelous cliffs of the Koolau’s surround us; /Very beautiful is my home, Kaneohe! / Very glorious are the Koolau mountains; / The cool waterfalls become highly prized.” (Nathan Oweau, Kane’ohe”)

Upon first arrival, it's obvious how much the locals like it here, which means you probably will too. Kaneohe, Hawaii is a sun-soaked town of around 35,000 people that offers everything you could want from life on a tropical island. If you're the sort of person who uses words like "picturesque", this is the time to throw one or two of them out there. With its palm-lined beaches and rich forests for hiking, Kaneohe has earned a reputation for relaxed living and breathtaking scenery. Surrounding the city are five different state parks and protected areas, guaranteeing residents easy access to pristine forests and marshes. It’s close enough to the booming city Honolulu to make commuting easy, but distant enough to offer peace and quiet. If you want island living without the snakes and malaria of the Caribbean region or the Philippines, Kaneohe may be the place for you. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Kaneohe, HI

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Kaneohe renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

