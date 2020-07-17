All apartments in Kaneohe
46-318 Haiku Road #56

46-318 Haiku Road · (808) 723-9653
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

46-318 Haiku Road, Kaneohe, HI 96744
Kaneohe

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit 46-318 Haiku Road #56 · Avail. now

$2,200

1 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 944 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
parking
recently renovated
pool
clubhouse
extra storage
Unit Amenities
extra storage
furnished
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
Haiku Gardens - Desirable Haiku Garden: Renovated, 1 Bedroom 1.5 Bath, 2 parking. This townhome features a very spacious living room/dining/kitchen, & open loft-master bdrm. Enjoy corner unit w/ large pictured windows, high ceilings, & breathtaking views of Ko’olau mountains. Large covered outdoor Lanai & extra storage space. Clubhouse & pool is located right across from the unit. Close proximity to the H-3, Likelike Highway, Windward Community College, and Windward Mall. Building is also neighbor to Haleiwa Joe's restaurant. Partly furnished w/ refrigerator, stove, & stackable washer/dryer. Water & Sewer is included.

Call/text Katherine Kelii (808)723-9653 showing request.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5886713)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 46-318 Haiku Road #56 have any available units?
46-318 Haiku Road #56 has a unit available for $2,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 46-318 Haiku Road #56 have?
Some of 46-318 Haiku Road #56's amenities include in unit laundry, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 46-318 Haiku Road #56 currently offering any rent specials?
46-318 Haiku Road #56 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 46-318 Haiku Road #56 pet-friendly?
No, 46-318 Haiku Road #56 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kaneohe.
Does 46-318 Haiku Road #56 offer parking?
Yes, 46-318 Haiku Road #56 offers parking.
Does 46-318 Haiku Road #56 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 46-318 Haiku Road #56 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 46-318 Haiku Road #56 have a pool?
Yes, 46-318 Haiku Road #56 has a pool.
Does 46-318 Haiku Road #56 have accessible units?
No, 46-318 Haiku Road #56 does not have accessible units.
Does 46-318 Haiku Road #56 have units with dishwashers?
No, 46-318 Haiku Road #56 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 46-318 Haiku Road #56 have units with air conditioning?
No, 46-318 Haiku Road #56 does not have units with air conditioning.
