46-318 Haiku Road #56

Amenities
Haiku Gardens - Desirable Haiku Garden: Renovated, 1 Bedroom 1.5 Bath, 2 parking. This townhome features a very spacious living room/dining/kitchen, & open loft-master bdrm. Enjoy corner unit w/ large pictured windows, high ceilings, & breathtaking views of Ko’olau mountains. Large covered outdoor Lanai & extra storage space. Clubhouse & pool is located right across from the unit. Close proximity to the H-3, Likelike Highway, Windward Community College, and Windward Mall. Building is also neighbor to Haleiwa Joe's restaurant. Partly furnished w/ refrigerator, stove, & stackable washer/dryer. Water & Sewer is included.
Call/text Katherine Kelii (808)723-9653 showing request.
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5886713)