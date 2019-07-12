All apartments in Kaneohe
Last updated July 12 2019 at 10:22 AM

46-075 Aliipapa Place #1423

46-075 Aliipapa Pl · (808) 744-5478
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

46-075 Aliipapa Pl, Kaneohe, HI 96744
Kaneohe

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 46-075 Aliipapa Place #1423 - Puu Alii · Avail. now

$2,500

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 964 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
pool
tennis court
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
guest parking
tennis court
Beautiful Views* Excellent Location* Spacious - Enjoy a rarely available 3 bedroom, 2 bath townhouse with New flooring, New appliances, walk-in closet, and updated counters, ample parking with enclosed garage, parking stall, driveway, and guest parking. Located in the desirable Puu Alii Complex. This 2nd story unit provides a beautiful view of the Koolau mountains and Kaneohe Bay with the cool island breeze. Puu Alii is conveniently located close to shop, buslines, and great eateries. Property includes great amenities for you to enjoy: Tropical Landscaping, Tennis Courts, BBQ Areas, Pool, Security Guard, Guest Parking, and recreational area, and walking paths.

Washer and Dryer included in unit
Rent Includes: Water and Sewer and 2 parking stalls
Tenant pays for Electric
No Smoking on property or in unit
No Section 8
No pets
One-Year Lease Minimum

Showings by Appointment ONLY
Kanani Adams (RA)
Vineyard Investment Realty, LLC
Office: 808-744-5478
Mobile: 808-421-9513

For more information & an application visit us at http://www.vine2.com

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4988016)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 46-075 Aliipapa Place #1423 have any available units?
46-075 Aliipapa Place #1423 has a unit available for $2,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 46-075 Aliipapa Place #1423 have?
Some of 46-075 Aliipapa Place #1423's amenities include in unit laundry, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 46-075 Aliipapa Place #1423 currently offering any rent specials?
46-075 Aliipapa Place #1423 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 46-075 Aliipapa Place #1423 pet-friendly?
No, 46-075 Aliipapa Place #1423 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kaneohe.
Does 46-075 Aliipapa Place #1423 offer parking?
Yes, 46-075 Aliipapa Place #1423 does offer parking.
Does 46-075 Aliipapa Place #1423 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 46-075 Aliipapa Place #1423 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 46-075 Aliipapa Place #1423 have a pool?
Yes, 46-075 Aliipapa Place #1423 has a pool.
Does 46-075 Aliipapa Place #1423 have accessible units?
No, 46-075 Aliipapa Place #1423 does not have accessible units.
Does 46-075 Aliipapa Place #1423 have units with dishwashers?
No, 46-075 Aliipapa Place #1423 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 46-075 Aliipapa Place #1423 have units with air conditioning?
No, 46-075 Aliipapa Place #1423 does not have units with air conditioning.
