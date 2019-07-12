46-075 Aliipapa Place #1423

Amenities

in unit laundry garage recently renovated walk in closets pool tennis court

Unit Amenities in unit laundry walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool bbq/grill garage guest parking tennis court

Beautiful Views* Excellent Location* Spacious - Enjoy a rarely available 3 bedroom, 2 bath townhouse with New flooring, New appliances, walk-in closet, and updated counters, ample parking with enclosed garage, parking stall, driveway, and guest parking. Located in the desirable Puu Alii Complex. This 2nd story unit provides a beautiful view of the Koolau mountains and Kaneohe Bay with the cool island breeze. Puu Alii is conveniently located close to shop, buslines, and great eateries. Property includes great amenities for you to enjoy: Tropical Landscaping, Tennis Courts, BBQ Areas, Pool, Security Guard, Guest Parking, and recreational area, and walking paths.



Washer and Dryer included in unit

Rent Includes: Water and Sewer and 2 parking stalls

Tenant pays for Electric

No Smoking on property or in unit

No Section 8

No pets

One-Year Lease Minimum



Showings by Appointment ONLY

Kanani Adams (RA)

Vineyard Investment Realty, LLC

Office: 808-744-5478

Mobile: 808-421-9513



For more information & an application visit us at http://www.vine2.com



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4988016)