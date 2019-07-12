46-075 Aliipapa Place #1423

Amenities
Beautiful Views* Excellent Location* Spacious - Enjoy a rarely available 3 bedroom, 2 bath townhouse with New flooring, New appliances, walk-in closet, and updated counters, ample parking with enclosed garage, parking stall, driveway, and guest parking. Located in the desirable Puu Alii Complex. This 2nd story unit provides a beautiful view of the Koolau mountains and Kaneohe Bay with the cool island breeze. Puu Alii is conveniently located close to shop, buslines, and great eateries. Property includes great amenities for you to enjoy: Tropical Landscaping, Tennis Courts, BBQ Areas, Pool, Security Guard, Guest Parking, and recreational area, and walking paths.
Washer and Dryer included in unit
Rent Includes: Water and Sewer and 2 parking stalls
Tenant pays for Electric
No Smoking on property or in unit
No Section 8
No pets
One-Year Lease Minimum
Showings by Appointment ONLY
Kanani Adams (RA)
Vineyard Investment Realty, LLC
Office: 808-744-5478
Mobile: 808-421-9513
For more information & an application visit us at http://www.vine2.com
(RLNE4988016)