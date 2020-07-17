46-070 Konane Pl. #3502

Amenities

in unit laundry pet friendly garage recently renovated pool air conditioning

2 BED, 2 BATH CONDO W/GARAGE IN KANEOHE - Rarely Available Lower Corner Unit in Poha Kea Point! 2 bedroom, 2 full bathroom with garage.



Single-level, ground unit means no climbing stairs and easy vehicle access for loading/unloading. Just minutes from Windward Mall and public transportation. Enjoy access to all of the Pu'u Ali'i Association amenities including pool, sauna, recreation area, tennis courts, meeting rooms, and security patrols.



The large enclosed open air lanai with artificial turf gives you the feel of a yard without any of the maintenance! This unit is close to the pool/recreation area where you can swim, grill, and enjoy the Hawaiian breeze. Complete with three split a/c units and a recently renovated kitchen and bathrooms. Washer/dryer in unit. Assigned single vehicle garage with tandem parking space and storage closet.



$3200 per month with $3200 Security Deposit. Rent includes water/sewer.

Available in July. $25 application fee.



NO SMOKING, Pet is negotiable with approval and deposit.



Windward Isle Properties, Inc. RB-16177

436 Uluniu Street Suite A Kailua, HI 96734

Office: (808)261-1530

Fax: (808)261-0600

http://www.windwardisleproperties.net/



