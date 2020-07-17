All apartments in Kaneohe
46-070 Konane Pl. #3502
46-070 Konane Pl. #3502

46-070 Konane Pl · (808) 261-1530
Location

46-070 Konane Pl, Kaneohe, HI 96744
Kaneohe

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 46-070 Konane Pl. #3502 · Avail. now

$3,200

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 960 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
sauna
tennis court
2 BED, 2 BATH CONDO W/GARAGE IN KANEOHE - Rarely Available Lower Corner Unit in Poha Kea Point! 2 bedroom, 2 full bathroom with garage.

Single-level, ground unit means no climbing stairs and easy vehicle access for loading/unloading. Just minutes from Windward Mall and public transportation. Enjoy access to all of the Pu'u Ali'i Association amenities including pool, sauna, recreation area, tennis courts, meeting rooms, and security patrols.

The large enclosed open air lanai with artificial turf gives you the feel of a yard without any of the maintenance! This unit is close to the pool/recreation area where you can swim, grill, and enjoy the Hawaiian breeze. Complete with three split a/c units and a recently renovated kitchen and bathrooms. Washer/dryer in unit. Assigned single vehicle garage with tandem parking space and storage closet.

$3200 per month with $3200 Security Deposit. Rent includes water/sewer.
Available in July. $25 application fee.

NO SMOKING, Pet is negotiable with approval and deposit.

Windward Isle Properties, Inc. RB-16177
436 Uluniu Street Suite A Kailua, HI 96734
Office: (808)261-1530
Fax: (808)261-0600
http://www.windwardisleproperties.net/

(RLNE5891453)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 46-070 Konane Pl. #3502 have any available units?
46-070 Konane Pl. #3502 has a unit available for $3,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 46-070 Konane Pl. #3502 have?
Some of 46-070 Konane Pl. #3502's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 46-070 Konane Pl. #3502 currently offering any rent specials?
46-070 Konane Pl. #3502 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 46-070 Konane Pl. #3502 pet-friendly?
Yes, 46-070 Konane Pl. #3502 is pet friendly.
Does 46-070 Konane Pl. #3502 offer parking?
Yes, 46-070 Konane Pl. #3502 offers parking.
Does 46-070 Konane Pl. #3502 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 46-070 Konane Pl. #3502 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 46-070 Konane Pl. #3502 have a pool?
Yes, 46-070 Konane Pl. #3502 has a pool.
Does 46-070 Konane Pl. #3502 have accessible units?
No, 46-070 Konane Pl. #3502 does not have accessible units.
Does 46-070 Konane Pl. #3502 have units with dishwashers?
No, 46-070 Konane Pl. #3502 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 46-070 Konane Pl. #3502 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 46-070 Konane Pl. #3502 has units with air conditioning.
