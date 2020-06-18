46-039 ALIIANELA PL., #1826 PUU ALII 1-3A

Amenities

2 Bed/2 Bath/2 Assigned Parking - -Property Address-

46-039 Aliianela Place #1826

PUU ALII PHASE I

KANEOHE, HI 96744



Aloha!

Due to Honolulu’s new social distancing rules, we are conducting only private showings until the “Stay-at-Home” order has stopped.



Prior to viewing the property in person, you’ll be required to check the online photos of the property as well as answer a few clarifying questions by one of our property managers.



Please contact Ben at (207) 249-9121 to schedule a showing.



-Description-

We have a very comfortable and highly upgraded unit in the quiet and desirable Pua Alii complex. It includes 2 parking, ceiling fans, TV’s, AC’s and a large dining room/livingroom area. No expense was spared on this completely remodeled home. This unit has a great lanai overlooking the Koolau mountain range, which bring in cool trade winds. Puu Alii is a beautiful and quiet neighborhood in the town of Kaneohe on the Windward side of Oahu. Perfect for MCBH or Pearl Harbor service men, or families in Kaneohe. Puu Alii includes access to a swimming pool and tennis courts.



-Rental Terms-

Rent: $3,000

Utilities Included: Water / Sewer / Trash

Available: Now

Application Fee: $30.00 per person over 18 years old.

Security Deposit: $3,000



-Rental Policy-

No Pets.

No Smoking.

No Section 8.



-Presented By-

Ben Chapman

Lic# RS-64454

ILC & Swell Realty

1441 Kapiolani Blvd. Suite 1915

Honolulu, HI 96814

Office Hours: Monday - Friday; 8am - 5pm



