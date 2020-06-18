All apartments in Kaneohe
Kaneohe, HI
46-039 ALIIANELA PL., #1826 PUU ALII 1-3A
46-039 ALIIANELA PL., #1826 PUU ALII 1-3A

46-039 Aliianela Pl · (808) 951-4177
Location

46-039 Aliianela Pl, Kaneohe, HI 96744
Kaneohe

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 46-039 ALIIANELA PL., #1826 PUU ALII 1-3A · Avail. now

$3,000

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Amenities

parking
recently renovated
pool
air conditioning
ceiling fan
tennis court
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
tennis court
2 Bed/2 Bath/2 Assigned Parking - -Property Address-
46-039 Aliianela Place #1826
PUU ALII PHASE I
KANEOHE, HI 96744

Aloha!
Due to Honolulu’s new social distancing rules, we are conducting only private showings until the “Stay-at-Home” order has stopped.

Prior to viewing the property in person, you’ll be required to check the online photos of the property as well as answer a few clarifying questions by one of our property managers.

Please contact Ben at (207) 249-9121 to schedule a showing.

-Description-
We have a very comfortable and highly upgraded unit in the quiet and desirable Pua Alii complex. It includes 2 parking, ceiling fans, TV’s, AC’s and a large dining room/livingroom area. No expense was spared on this completely remodeled home. This unit has a great lanai overlooking the Koolau mountain range, which bring in cool trade winds. Puu Alii is a beautiful and quiet neighborhood in the town of Kaneohe on the Windward side of Oahu. Perfect for MCBH or Pearl Harbor service men, or families in Kaneohe. Puu Alii includes access to a swimming pool and tennis courts.

-Rental Terms-
Rent: $3,000
Utilities Included: Water / Sewer / Trash
Available: Now
Application Fee: $30.00 per person over 18 years old.
Security Deposit: $3,000

-Rental Policy-
No Pets.
No Smoking.
No Section 8.

-Presented By-
Ben Chapman
Lic# RS-64454
ILC & Swell Realty
1441 Kapiolani Blvd. Suite 1915
Honolulu, HI 96814
Office Hours: Monday - Friday; 8am - 5pm

(RLNE5816162)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 46-039 ALIIANELA PL., #1826 PUU ALII 1-3A have any available units?
46-039 ALIIANELA PL., #1826 PUU ALII 1-3A has a unit available for $3,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 46-039 ALIIANELA PL., #1826 PUU ALII 1-3A have?
Some of 46-039 ALIIANELA PL., #1826 PUU ALII 1-3A's amenities include parking, recently renovated, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 46-039 ALIIANELA PL., #1826 PUU ALII 1-3A currently offering any rent specials?
46-039 ALIIANELA PL., #1826 PUU ALII 1-3A isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 46-039 ALIIANELA PL., #1826 PUU ALII 1-3A pet-friendly?
No, 46-039 ALIIANELA PL., #1826 PUU ALII 1-3A is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kaneohe.
Does 46-039 ALIIANELA PL., #1826 PUU ALII 1-3A offer parking?
Yes, 46-039 ALIIANELA PL., #1826 PUU ALII 1-3A does offer parking.
Does 46-039 ALIIANELA PL., #1826 PUU ALII 1-3A have units with washers and dryers?
No, 46-039 ALIIANELA PL., #1826 PUU ALII 1-3A does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 46-039 ALIIANELA PL., #1826 PUU ALII 1-3A have a pool?
Yes, 46-039 ALIIANELA PL., #1826 PUU ALII 1-3A has a pool.
Does 46-039 ALIIANELA PL., #1826 PUU ALII 1-3A have accessible units?
No, 46-039 ALIIANELA PL., #1826 PUU ALII 1-3A does not have accessible units.
Does 46-039 ALIIANELA PL., #1826 PUU ALII 1-3A have units with dishwashers?
No, 46-039 ALIIANELA PL., #1826 PUU ALII 1-3A does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 46-039 ALIIANELA PL., #1826 PUU ALII 1-3A have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 46-039 ALIIANELA PL., #1826 PUU ALII 1-3A has units with air conditioning.
