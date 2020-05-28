All apartments in Kaneohe
46-036 Aliikane Place
Last updated May 28 2020 at 7:53 AM

46-036 Aliikane Place

46-036 Aliikane Pl · (808) 947-2280
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

46-036 Aliikane Pl, Kaneohe, HI 96744
Kaneohe

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 523 · Avail. now

$2,400

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1048 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
pool
tennis court
sauna
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
sauna
tennis court
Open house on Wed, Feb 12th at 12pm - 3pm. 3 bed, 2bath with 2 parking ( 1-car GARAGE.) 2nd floor, hi-ceiling , spacious living room opening to a Lanai with relaxing view of trees, mountains. Pu'u Ali'i has 3 pools, tennis courts, security patrol in lush tropical surroundings. Convenient location, close to Windward Mall, Kaneohe marine base and freeway access. Small Dog and/or Cat acceptable. Friends and family will delight in amenities: Recreation areas, BBQ, three pools, whirlpool, sauna, tennis courts.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 46-036 Aliikane Place have any available units?
46-036 Aliikane Place has a unit available for $2,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 46-036 Aliikane Place have?
Some of 46-036 Aliikane Place's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 46-036 Aliikane Place currently offering any rent specials?
46-036 Aliikane Place isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 46-036 Aliikane Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 46-036 Aliikane Place is pet friendly.
Does 46-036 Aliikane Place offer parking?
Yes, 46-036 Aliikane Place does offer parking.
Does 46-036 Aliikane Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 46-036 Aliikane Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 46-036 Aliikane Place have a pool?
Yes, 46-036 Aliikane Place has a pool.
Does 46-036 Aliikane Place have accessible units?
No, 46-036 Aliikane Place does not have accessible units.
Does 46-036 Aliikane Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 46-036 Aliikane Place does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 46-036 Aliikane Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 46-036 Aliikane Place does not have units with air conditioning.
