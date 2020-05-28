46-036 Aliikane Place

Amenities
Open house on Wed, Feb 12th at 12pm - 3pm. 3 bed, 2bath with 2 parking ( 1-car GARAGE.) 2nd floor, hi-ceiling , spacious living room opening to a Lanai with relaxing view of trees, mountains. Pu'u Ali'i has 3 pools, tennis courts, security patrol in lush tropical surroundings. Convenient location, close to Windward Mall, Kaneohe marine base and freeway access. Small Dog and/or Cat acceptable. Friends and family will delight in amenities: Recreation areas, BBQ, three pools, whirlpool, sauna, tennis courts.