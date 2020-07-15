45-230 Waikalua Road Hale

Amenities
Waikalua Road Hale - Property Id: 254079
A really nice and clean 3 bedroom and 1 full-bath Hale in the center of Kaneohe is now available for long-term lease. This newly renovated home has new lighting, fans, floors, bathroom, refrigerator, cooking range, and ac. At the heart of the open floor plan is a shiny kitchen with a big island that merges the living and dining spaces together into a cozy home.
The Hale has 2 private parking spaces with plenty of street parking available. New washer and dryer are shared.
The monthly rent is $2789 and includes all utilities (electricity, water, sewage, internet, and yard service). Online application forms are provided. Background and credit check is $45. Security deposit is 1-month rent.
You are welcome to raise 1 approved cat or dog. Pet deposit in $222. Renters insurance is required. Serious inquiries only.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/254079
Property Id 254079
(RLNE5894735)