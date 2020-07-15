45-230 Waikalua Road Hale

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly parking internet access

Waikalua Road Hale - Property Id: 254079



A really nice and clean 3 bedroom and 1 full-bath Hale in the center of Kaneohe is now available for long-term lease. This newly renovated home has new lighting, fans, floors, bathroom, refrigerator, cooking range, and ac. At the heart of the open floor plan is a shiny kitchen with a big island that merges the living and dining spaces together into a cozy home.



The Hale has 2 private parking spaces with plenty of street parking available. New washer and dryer are shared.



The monthly rent is $2789 and includes all utilities (electricity, water, sewage, internet, and yard service). Online application forms are provided. Background and credit check is $45. Security deposit is 1-month rent.



You are welcome to raise 1 approved cat or dog. Pet deposit in $222. Renters insurance is required. Serious inquiries only.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/254079

(RLNE5894735)