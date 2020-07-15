All apartments in Kaneohe
45-230 Waikalua Road Hale
Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:10 PM

45-230 Waikalua Road Hale

45-230 Waikalua Road · (808) 391-0270
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

45-230 Waikalua Road, Kaneohe, HI 96744
Kaneohe

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit Unit Hale · Avail. now

$2,789

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 820 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
internet access
Waikalua Road Hale - Property Id: 254079

A really nice and clean 3 bedroom and 1 full-bath Hale in the center of Kaneohe is now available for long-term lease. This newly renovated home has new lighting, fans, floors, bathroom, refrigerator, cooking range, and ac. At the heart of the open floor plan is a shiny kitchen with a big island that merges the living and dining spaces together into a cozy home.

The Hale has 2 private parking spaces with plenty of street parking available. New washer and dryer are shared.

The monthly rent is $2789 and includes all utilities (electricity, water, sewage, internet, and yard service). Online application forms are provided. Background and credit check is $45. Security deposit is 1-month rent.

You are welcome to raise 1 approved cat or dog. Pet deposit in $222. Renters insurance is required. Serious inquiries only.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/254079
Property Id 254079

(RLNE5894735)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 45-230 Waikalua Road Hale have any available units?
45-230 Waikalua Road Hale has a unit available for $2,789 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 45-230 Waikalua Road Hale have?
Some of 45-230 Waikalua Road Hale's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 45-230 Waikalua Road Hale currently offering any rent specials?
45-230 Waikalua Road Hale is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 45-230 Waikalua Road Hale pet-friendly?
Yes, 45-230 Waikalua Road Hale is pet friendly.
Does 45-230 Waikalua Road Hale offer parking?
Yes, 45-230 Waikalua Road Hale offers parking.
Does 45-230 Waikalua Road Hale have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 45-230 Waikalua Road Hale offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 45-230 Waikalua Road Hale have a pool?
No, 45-230 Waikalua Road Hale does not have a pool.
Does 45-230 Waikalua Road Hale have accessible units?
No, 45-230 Waikalua Road Hale does not have accessible units.
Does 45-230 Waikalua Road Hale have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 45-230 Waikalua Road Hale has units with dishwashers.
Does 45-230 Waikalua Road Hale have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 45-230 Waikalua Road Hale has units with air conditioning.
