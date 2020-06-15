Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters pet friendly garage extra storage internet access

Unit Amenities extra storage granite counters patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage internet access

45-175 Lilipuna Rd. #G Available 07/15/20 Beautiful 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath with incredible views of the Ocean and Koolau Mountains! - Beautiful 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath with incredible views of Kaneohe Bay and the Koolau Mountains! Prepare meals in the gourmet kitchen which includes fine wood cabinets, granite counter tops and tons of storage. Bedrooms have lots of natural light, vaulted ceilings with mini lofts and large closets. The 2 car garage provides many opportunities for additional storage. Enjoy the fenced yard and outdoor balcony for morning coffee! The property is located in a gated community for added privacy, and offers an outdoor grassy area with chairs and benches for relaxing.



Lease includes water, sewer, pest control and landscaping. Electricity, cable and internet is tenant's responsibility. Rent is $4,300 per month and property is available July 15, 2020 with a security deposit. Pets are welcome. Long term lease preferred, however, other terms are negotiable.



Please contact Corinne Souza of Private Homes Hawaii LLC at 808.561.9195 for more information or to schedule a viewing.



(RLNE4601810)