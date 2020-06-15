All apartments in Kaneohe
45-175 Lilipuna Rd. #G
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:13 PM

45-175 Lilipuna Rd. #G

45-175 Lilipuna Road · (808) 256-1905
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

45-175 Lilipuna Road, Kaneohe, HI 96744
Kaneohe

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 45-175 Lilipuna Rd. #G · Avail. Jul 15

$4,300

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1928 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
extra storage
internet access
Unit Amenities
extra storage
granite counters
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
internet access
45-175 Lilipuna Rd. #G Available 07/15/20 Beautiful 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath with incredible views of the Ocean and Koolau Mountains! - Beautiful 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath with incredible views of Kaneohe Bay and the Koolau Mountains! Prepare meals in the gourmet kitchen which includes fine wood cabinets, granite counter tops and tons of storage. Bedrooms have lots of natural light, vaulted ceilings with mini lofts and large closets. The 2 car garage provides many opportunities for additional storage. Enjoy the fenced yard and outdoor balcony for morning coffee! The property is located in a gated community for added privacy, and offers an outdoor grassy area with chairs and benches for relaxing.

Lease includes water, sewer, pest control and landscaping. Electricity, cable and internet is tenant's responsibility. Rent is $4,300 per month and property is available July 15, 2020 with a security deposit. Pets are welcome. Long term lease preferred, however, other terms are negotiable.

Please contact Corinne Souza of Private Homes Hawaii LLC at 808.561.9195 for more information or to schedule a viewing.

(RLNE4601810)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 45-175 Lilipuna Rd. #G have any available units?
45-175 Lilipuna Rd. #G has a unit available for $4,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 45-175 Lilipuna Rd. #G have?
Some of 45-175 Lilipuna Rd. #G's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 45-175 Lilipuna Rd. #G currently offering any rent specials?
45-175 Lilipuna Rd. #G isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 45-175 Lilipuna Rd. #G pet-friendly?
Yes, 45-175 Lilipuna Rd. #G is pet friendly.
Does 45-175 Lilipuna Rd. #G offer parking?
Yes, 45-175 Lilipuna Rd. #G does offer parking.
Does 45-175 Lilipuna Rd. #G have units with washers and dryers?
No, 45-175 Lilipuna Rd. #G does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 45-175 Lilipuna Rd. #G have a pool?
No, 45-175 Lilipuna Rd. #G does not have a pool.
Does 45-175 Lilipuna Rd. #G have accessible units?
No, 45-175 Lilipuna Rd. #G does not have accessible units.
Does 45-175 Lilipuna Rd. #G have units with dishwashers?
No, 45-175 Lilipuna Rd. #G does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 45-175 Lilipuna Rd. #G have units with air conditioning?
No, 45-175 Lilipuna Rd. #G does not have units with air conditioning.
