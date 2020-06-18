All apartments in Kailua
Find more places like 75-5873 Walua Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Kailua, HI
/
75-5873 Walua Road
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:03 AM

75-5873 Walua Road

75-5873 Walua Road · (800) 882-9828 ext. 1
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Kailua
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

75-5873 Walua Road, Kailua, HI 96740
Puaa 2-3 Ahupua`a

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit 75-5873 Walua Road · Avail. now

$3,200

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 575 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
parking
recently renovated
pool
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
furnished
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
bbq/grill
internet access
Gorgeously remodeled 1BR condo steps from downtown Kona, Kona Mansions E-334 - This stunning property is now accepting longer-term stays of between 1-6 months. Please inquire for details.

Located on the top floor with gorgeous Hualalai Mountain views, this charming condominium within walking distance to downtown Kona has undergone extensive renovations.

You’ll love the fresh, airy feeling of this unit, which includes an in-window air conditioner to keep this space nice and cool. A full-sized kitchen, as well as an in-unit stackable washer and dryer, creates total convenience during your stay. The living room includes a comfortable sofa, which folds into a queen-sized bed, and the bedroom features an additional bed, also queen-sized. A dining table next to the sliding glass door with Hualalai Mountain views makes the perfect place to enjoy your breakfast or a cup of Kona coffee. The breakfast bar with seating for two is perfect for conversing with friends and family.
Free WiFi in this unit provides additional convenience.

For your added convenience, this unit is located right near the heated pool. Relax on the lounge chairs or go for a refreshing swim. Enjoy a cookout in the barbecue area, which is equipped with lots of shade and seating. A dedicated parking spot is located right next to the building. 

Hon’l’s Beach is only one block away and offers a memorable place to watch sea turtles and tropical fish, or just relax in the sand. People-watch—and cruise ship-watch—from the Kailua-Kona Pier, where you’ll have access to Hawaii’s best scuba diving, big-game fishing, kayaking, and dolphin and whale watching. Visit the famous farmers market. Enjoy a shave ice or a cup of Kona coffee. Dine on a light snack or a gourmet meal, buy an inexpensive souvenir or a piece of fine art, book an activity, go for a swim or hang out at the beach. The pier is the official starting and finishing point of the Ironman World Championship (held annually in October), and a great place to watch the sunset. Everything you want and need is readily available in the heart of Kailua Kona town.

This Kona Mansions condominium on the Island of Hawaii offers you easy access to beaches as well as to downtown Kailua-Kona so you can live like a local while visiting Hawaii.

TA-111-608-7296-01

STVR-19-355129

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5839712)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 75-5873 Walua Road have any available units?
75-5873 Walua Road has a unit available for $3,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 75-5873 Walua Road have?
Some of 75-5873 Walua Road's amenities include in unit laundry, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 75-5873 Walua Road currently offering any rent specials?
75-5873 Walua Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 75-5873 Walua Road pet-friendly?
No, 75-5873 Walua Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kailua.
Does 75-5873 Walua Road offer parking?
Yes, 75-5873 Walua Road does offer parking.
Does 75-5873 Walua Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 75-5873 Walua Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 75-5873 Walua Road have a pool?
Yes, 75-5873 Walua Road has a pool.
Does 75-5873 Walua Road have accessible units?
No, 75-5873 Walua Road does not have accessible units.
Does 75-5873 Walua Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 75-5873 Walua Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 75-5873 Walua Road have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 75-5873 Walua Road has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 75-5873 Walua Road?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Kailua 2 BedroomsKailua 2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Kailua 3 BedroomsKailua Apartments with Balcony
Kailua Apartments with Washer-Dryer

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Holualoa, HIWaikoloa Village, HI
Hilo, HIKahaluu-Keauhou, HI
Kalaoa, HI
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity