75-5873 Walua Road

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan furnished in unit laundry recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse parking pool bbq/grill internet access

Gorgeously remodeled 1BR condo steps from downtown Kona, Kona Mansions E-334 - This stunning property is now accepting longer-term stays of between 1-6 months. Please inquire for details.



Located on the top floor with gorgeous Hualalai Mountain views, this charming condominium within walking distance to downtown Kona has undergone extensive renovations.



You’ll love the fresh, airy feeling of this unit, which includes an in-window air conditioner to keep this space nice and cool. A full-sized kitchen, as well as an in-unit stackable washer and dryer, creates total convenience during your stay. The living room includes a comfortable sofa, which folds into a queen-sized bed, and the bedroom features an additional bed, also queen-sized. A dining table next to the sliding glass door with Hualalai Mountain views makes the perfect place to enjoy your breakfast or a cup of Kona coffee. The breakfast bar with seating for two is perfect for conversing with friends and family.

Free WiFi in this unit provides additional convenience.



For your added convenience, this unit is located right near the heated pool. Relax on the lounge chairs or go for a refreshing swim. Enjoy a cookout in the barbecue area, which is equipped with lots of shade and seating. A dedicated parking spot is located right next to the building.



Hon’l’s Beach is only one block away and offers a memorable place to watch sea turtles and tropical fish, or just relax in the sand. People-watch—and cruise ship-watch—from the Kailua-Kona Pier, where you’ll have access to Hawaii’s best scuba diving, big-game fishing, kayaking, and dolphin and whale watching. Visit the famous farmers market. Enjoy a shave ice or a cup of Kona coffee. Dine on a light snack or a gourmet meal, buy an inexpensive souvenir or a piece of fine art, book an activity, go for a swim or hang out at the beach. The pier is the official starting and finishing point of the Ironman World Championship (held annually in October), and a great place to watch the sunset. Everything you want and need is readily available in the heart of Kailua Kona town.



This Kona Mansions condominium on the Island of Hawaii offers you easy access to beaches as well as to downtown Kailua-Kona so you can live like a local while visiting Hawaii.



TA-111-608-7296-01



STVR-19-355129



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5839712)