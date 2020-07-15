Amenities

carport

Unit Amenities Property Amenities carport parking

OCEAN VIEWS~Bright & Clean 3/2 in Kona! - This 3bedroom, 2bathroom home located at 74-5060 Hanahanai Loop (street sign says Hanahanai Place) in Kona Chocho Estates will be available for occupancy on July 15th, 2020.

Requirements for application are:



- Fully completed application

- Copy of photo identification for each occupant age 18 years or older

- $38 per applicant

- Proof of monthly income



Large wrap-around lanai allows for expansive views of the ocean and coastline. The home is clean and fresh. There is a large kitchen and the yard consists of various fruit trees. There is a tenant-occupied 1/1 below (please do not disturb). Shared carport and laundry. Rent is $2,000/mo. + GET and utilities. 1 year lease. No pets. Trash pick up and yard maintenance are included.



Offered by Romy Jacobson, R(B) - RB-21677, 808-345-9989



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE2378100)