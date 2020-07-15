All apartments in Kailua
74-5060 Hanahanai Loop
Last updated July 15 2020 at 6:51 PM

74-5060 Hanahanai Loop

74-5060 Hanahanai Loop · (808) 345-9989
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Kailua
1 Bedrooms
Apartments with Parking
2 Bedrooms
Apartments with Pools
Location

74-5060 Hanahanai Loop, Kailua, HI 96740
Kealakehe Ahupua`a

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 74-5060 Hanahanai Loop · Avail. now

$2,000

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1120 sqft

Amenities

carport
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
carport
parking
OCEAN VIEWS~Bright & Clean 3/2 in Kona! - This 3bedroom, 2bathroom home located at 74-5060 Hanahanai Loop (street sign says Hanahanai Place) in Kona Chocho Estates will be available for occupancy on July 15th, 2020.
Requirements for application are:

- Fully completed application
- Copy of photo identification for each occupant age 18 years or older
- $38 per applicant
- Proof of monthly income

Large wrap-around lanai allows for expansive views of the ocean and coastline. The home is clean and fresh. There is a large kitchen and the yard consists of various fruit trees. There is a tenant-occupied 1/1 below (please do not disturb). Shared carport and laundry. Rent is $2,000/mo. + GET and utilities. 1 year lease. No pets. Trash pick up and yard maintenance are included.

Offered by Romy Jacobson, R(B) - RB-21677, 808-345-9989

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE2378100)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 74-5060 Hanahanai Loop have any available units?
74-5060 Hanahanai Loop has a unit available for $2,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 74-5060 Hanahanai Loop currently offering any rent specials?
74-5060 Hanahanai Loop is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 74-5060 Hanahanai Loop pet-friendly?
No, 74-5060 Hanahanai Loop is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kailua.
Does 74-5060 Hanahanai Loop offer parking?
Yes, 74-5060 Hanahanai Loop offers parking.
Does 74-5060 Hanahanai Loop have units with washers and dryers?
No, 74-5060 Hanahanai Loop does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 74-5060 Hanahanai Loop have a pool?
No, 74-5060 Hanahanai Loop does not have a pool.
Does 74-5060 Hanahanai Loop have accessible units?
No, 74-5060 Hanahanai Loop does not have accessible units.
Does 74-5060 Hanahanai Loop have units with dishwashers?
No, 74-5060 Hanahanai Loop does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 74-5060 Hanahanai Loop have units with air conditioning?
No, 74-5060 Hanahanai Loop does not have units with air conditioning.
