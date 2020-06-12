/
3 bedroom apartments
26 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Kahului, HI
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Wailuku Ahupua`a
415 Kamalei Circle
415 Kamalei Circle, Kahului, HI
3 Bedrooms
$3,750
2000 sqft
Available 06/15/20 House for Rent - Property Id: 293521 Large single story house with a 3 bdr 2.5 bath and an upstairs Loft. On a large golf course lot. Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
Wailuku Ahupua`a
319 Naholo Circle
319 Naholo Circle, Kahului, HI
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
1125 sqft
3 Bedroom 1.5 Bath Single Family home in Kahului - Central Maui - $2400 + Utilities - Located in Central Maui, close to all of in town amenities. First Showings on Sunday, March 29, 2020 by appointment only.
Results within 1 mile of Kahului
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Wailuku Ahupua`a
267 Nakoa Drive
267 Nakoa Drive, Wailuku, HI
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
1588 sqft
3/2.5 Beautiful home in Wailuku - https://www.prophawaii.com (application available) Showing is scheduled upon request. 3BR / 2.5Ba 1558.ft2 Garage Available now.
Last updated June 13 at 01:09am
Wailuku Ahupua`a
71 Kumula'au Ohi'a Loop
71 Kumulaau Ohia Street, Wailuku, HI
Welcome home to Ohia at Kehalani. This 4 bedroom 2.5 bath home has a perfect family floor plan with the master on the main floor. Updated kitchen with plenty of storage space, not to mention a 2 car garage.
Results within 5 miles of Kahului
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Maka`eha Ahupua`a
321 Hokulani St
321 Hokulani Street, Pukalani, HI
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
1600 sqft
Lovely Upcounty Home - Unique architecture and wonderfully designed, furnished 3 bed /2 bath home with manicured lawn, tropical landscaping and a variety of fruit trees including papaya, grapefruit and oranges.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Wailuku Ahupua`a
305 Ekoa Place
305 Ekoa Place, Wailuku, HI
3 Bedrooms
$2,969
Wailuku Heights Area - A charming remodeled 3 bedroom house with 2 bathrooms, with an office/den located just off the dining room area. The wrap around Lani offers fantastic ocean views.The large 2 car garage has washer/dryer connections.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Pülehu Nui Ahupua`a
45 Kihalani Pl # 3907
45 Kihalani Pl, Kihei, HI
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
1022 sqft
Great Location at Kamalani - New, modern, trendy 3 bedroom / 2 bathroom fully furnished condo located in North Kihei.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Wailuku Ahupua`a
41 Kokea Street #1004
41 Kokea St, Wailuku, HI
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
1296 sqft
41 Kokea Street #1004 Available 06/15/20 NEW! 3 bedroom 2.5 bath completed in 2014 - Great ocean views!!, cool climate, Wailuku heights area.
Last updated June 13 at 01:09am
Aapueo Ahupua`a
3029 Aina Lani Drive
3029 Aina Lani Drive, Pukalani, HI
3 Bedrooms
$4,300
2654 sqft
Located on the 6th green of the Pukalani Golf Course, this 2- story home boasts of quality and craftsmanship! With 3 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms this large home has so much to offer; including 3 covered decks for entertaining, an office/ den upstairs,
Last updated June 13 at 01:09am
Wailuku Ahupua`a
795 Makaala Drive
795 Makaala Drive, Waihee-Waiehu, HI
3 Bedrooms
$2,750
1200 sqft
Partially furnished 3 bedroom 2 bath with AC's throughout and a washer and dryer. Convenient location minutes from everything in Kahului and Wailuku.
Last updated June 13 at 01:09am
Wailuku Ahupua`a
457 Palani Place
457 Palani Place, Wailuku, HI
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
1658 sqft
Great three bedroom, three bath, single level home in Wailuku Heights! There is another room in the master bedroom that could be used as a fourth bedroom. Unfurnished. Yard service is included. All other utilities on your own.
Results within 10 miles of Kahului
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Kamehame Nui Ahupua`a
14 Kai Nana Pl
14 Kainana Place, Kula, HI
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
1302 sqft
Available 07/01/20 Charming Renovated 3/2 Kula Ranch-Style Charmer - Property Id: 178375 ABSOLUTELY BEAUTIFUL! This cozy one-story 3BR/2BA home is partially furnished, recently remodeled, all appliances included plus washer/dryer.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Waiohuli Ahupua`a
1503 Umeke Circle
1503 Umeke Cir, Kihei, HI
3 Bedrooms
$5,300
2380 sqft
Brand New Construction 3 Bed/2bath Home in gated Community in Kihei - A newly built, unfurnished 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath + den single family home with central AC and upgrades in the gated Hokulani Golf Villas subdivision.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Haliimaile Ahupua`a
952 Olioli St A
952 Olioli Street, Haliimaile, HI
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
Unit A Available 07/01/20 Haliimaile 3 Bedroom Unit - Property Id: 275559 Newly remodeled 3bd/1bth attached multi-family home with new laminate flooring, bathroom, kitchen, appliances, LED light fixtures and fresh paint. Private porch and yard area.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Ka`ono`ulu Ahupua`a
80 Halili Lane 8-D Villas @ Kenolio
80 Halili Ln, Kihei, HI
3 Bedrooms
$2,900
906 sqft
80 Halili Lane 8-D Villas @ Kenolio Available 07/01/20 Ground Floor Villas @ Kenolio , 3 Bed/ 2 Bath , + Pool, Jacuzzi, & Gym - One of the best locations in the complex! Ground floor unit with a nice green lanai area for outside entertainment and
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Kama`ole Ahupua`a
44 Kanani Road, 2-304
44 Kanani Road, Kihei, HI
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
994 sqft
Hale Kanani - 3/2 top floor - Hale Kanani three bedroom two bath unit with pool in central Kihei location. Two assigned parking. No smoking and no pets. This unit is rented fully furnished for 10 month April-January. No Pets Allowed (RLNE5633763)
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Waiohuli Ahupua`a
842 Umeke St Hokulani Golf Villas #53
842 Umeke St, Kihei, HI
3 Bedrooms
$6,000
2450 sqft
842 Umeke St Hokulani Golf Villas #53 Available 07/01/20 Live right on the golf course at Hokulani Golf Villas - Spacious free standing, multi-level, fully furnished, 3 bedroom plus loft , 2 1/2 bath condominium home located in gated Hokulani Golf
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Kama`ole Ahupua`a
45 Kanani Road 302
45 Kanani Road, Kihei, HI
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
844 sqft
NEW COMPLEX - KALAMA KAI located 200 feet from Kalama Park and Cove Beach - Built by award winning Armstrong Builders. This brand new top floor 3 bedroom 2 bathroom unit features 10 foot 4 inch ceilings in the bedrooms and living room.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Kama`ole Ahupua`a
44 Kanani Rd. #3-306
44 Kanani Rd, Kihei, HI
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
1059 sqft
Maui - 3 Bedroom at Hale Kanani across from Cove Park - Light and airy end unit in building 3 of Hale Kanani. This unfurnished 3 bedroom 2 bath unit is ready to move i. This unnit also includes central air conditioning.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Ka`ono`ulu Ahupua`a
40 Halili Lane #4M
40 Halili Ln, Kihei, HI
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
961 sqft
Furnished 3 Bedroom Close to N Kihei Beach - A really nicely furnished 3 bedroom 2 bath ground floor condo in the Villas at Kenolio condo complex in N Kihei. Turnkey and ready to go. 2 Parking spaces right in front of unit.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Kama`ole Ahupua`a
165 Keonekai Road
165 Keonekai Road, Wailea, HI
3 Bedrooms
$3,250
2004 sqft
SPACIOUS SOUTH KIHEI HOME WITH 2 CAR GARAGE! - This spacious single level home has so much to offer! Located in a great South Kihei location; across from Keonekai Park and just minutes from Kamaole 3 and Keawakapu beaches.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Këökea Ahupua`a
125 Mehani Place
125 Mehani Place, Kihei, HI
3 Bedrooms
$3,400
1550 sqft
Amazing Furnished Home near South Maui Beaches 1 year lease - One year lease August 1st start. Fully furnished home with large enclosed yard. Stylish luxury furnished. Bring tooth brush. Flat Screen Tv, two dining rooms.
Last updated June 13 at 01:09am
Waiohuli Ahupua`a
61 Laumakani Loop
61 Laumakani Loop, Kihei, HI
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
1270 sqft
Located within walking distance to Azeka Mall, Safeway, and multiple schools, this home is in the perfect location for you! This well maintained home offers air conditioning, is cable and internet ready, has a washer dryer, and a low maintenance
Last updated June 13 at 01:09am
`Oma`opio Ahupua`a
11 Ka Drive
11 Ka Drive, Kula, HI
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
2165 sqft
Lovely Kula home with peaceful yard area. 3 bedrooms, 2 baths with 2 fireplaces, covered patio, washer and dryer. 2 car enclosed garage. Partially furnished. Trash service included. There is another tenant who lives in a separate upstairs unit.