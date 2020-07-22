Apartment List
/
HI
/
kahului
/
2 bed 2 bath apartments
Last updated July 22 2020 at 7:38 PM

11 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments for rent in Kahului, HI

Looking for 2 bedroom 2 bathroom apartments in Kahului offer flexibility, privacy, and an ideal layout for roommates. Choose your location and make sure it's a reasonable commute f... Read Guide >

1 of 10

Last updated July 22 at 08:37 AM
1 Unit Available
Wailuku Ahupua`a
111 Kahului Beach Road
111 Kahului Beach Road, Kahului, HI
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
750 sqft
Beautiful West Maui mountain view and ocean view! 2 bedroom/1.5 bath. Completely furnished, 1.5 miles from Maui Memorial Hospital. Car available to rent for $500 month, 2012 Honda Fit.
Results within 1 mile of Kahului

1 of 1

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Wailuku Ahupua`a
80 Walaka Lane 37-103
80 Waiaka Lane, Wailuku, HI
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
758 sqft
Iao Parkside – 2 Bedroom 2 Bath corner, ground floor Tow Home - $1,900 + Utils. - 2 bedroom 2 bath, desirable corner unit, in-unit washer dryer, 2 side by side parking spaces.

1 of 10

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Wailuku Ahupua`a
2180 W. Vineyard Street #304
2180 W Vineyard St, Wailuku, HI
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
839 sqft
A 2 Bdrm 2 Bth top floor unit Iao Gardens - 2 bdrm/ 2 bath unit with beautiful views, pool on site, high ceilings, within minutes to Wailuku town. Available Now Rent: $1850 App fee $30.

1 of 6

Last updated July 23 at 04:39 AM
1 Unit Available
Wailuku Ahupua`a
644 Meakanu Lane, #1904 - 1
644 Meakanu Ln, Wailuku, HI
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
935 sqft
Kehalani Gardens 2 bedroom, 2 bath unit available in August. Washer and dryer in unit. Cute back yard. Unfurnished. No smoking of any kind in unit and no pets. Conveniently located in Wailuku. 2 parking stalls, one covered and one uncovered.
Results within 5 miles of Kahului

1 of 22

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Waikapu Ahupua`a
70 Hauoli Street, 412
70 Hauoli Street, Maalaea, HI
2 Bedrooms
$2,700
778 sqft
Ma'alaea Kai 412 - Ma'alaea Kai two bedroom two bath unit with pool on top floor with ocean views. One assigned parking No smoking and no pets This is a lovely oceanfront property. Watch the harbor, waves, wales and turtles during season.

1 of 7

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Wailuku Ahupua`a
429 S. Alu Road
429 S Alu Road, Wailuku, HI
2 Bedrooms
$2,800
1260 sqft
429 S. Alu Road Available 08/01/20 This two bedroom two bath with remarkable views in Wailuku Heights! - Wonderful large two bedroom, two bath unfurnished home in Old Wailuku Heights with lots of character.

1 of 13

Last updated July 22 at 07:06 AM
1 Unit Available
Pülehu Nui Ahupua`a
58 Kihalani St.
58 Kihalani St, Kihei, HI
2 Bedrooms
$2,550
805 sqft
Two year old condo - 2 bedroom, 2 bath Kamalani. Located in N. Kihei with convenient access to all sides of the island. +10 miles to Wailuku - Maui Memorial + 7 miles to Wailea + 8 miles to Kahului FULLY Furnished and stocked! Move in Ready.
Results within 10 miles of Kahului

1 of 12

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Launiupoko Ahupua`a
40 Kumu Niu Pl
40 Kumu Niu Pl, Launiupoko, HI
2 Bedrooms
$4,000
960 sqft
40 Kumu Niu Pl Available 08/01/20 Stunning Ocean Views From Your Lanai - Beautiful 2 bedroom / 2 Bath home with large lanai, garage and breathtaking views. Unit includes ac, washer/dryer and all major appliances.

1 of 14

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Kama`ole Ahupua`a
2747 S. Kihei Rd #H108
2747 S Kihei Rd, Wailea, HI
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
733 sqft
Great 2 Bedroom 2 Bath in Kihei Shores, walk right down to the beach! - 2 bed/2 bath unfurnished unit, tile floors and carpet in bedrooms. Brand new paint throughout. Amenities include washer/dryer, dishwasher, one reserved parking stall.

1 of 22

Last updated July 22 at 07:06 AM
1 Unit Available
Kama`ole Ahupua`a
2777 S Kihei Rd
2777 South Kihei Road, Wailea, HI
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
1039 sqft
This spacious ground floor condo features everything you need for a fantastic Maui vacation. The island-themed living room is perfect for the whole family to relax and watch the curved HDTV after a big beach day.
What to keep in mind when looking for 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom apartments in Kahului, HI

Looking for 2 bedroom 2 bathroom apartments in Kahului offer flexibility, privacy, and an ideal layout for roommates. Choose your location and make sure it's a reasonable commute from work, along with the neighborhood amenities you want from entertainment to green space.

Some 2 bedroom apartments in Kahului offer two equal-sized rooms with the same bathrooms. Others may offer a smaller second bedroom that is intended as a den or guest room. The second bathroom could be located in a hallway or away from the bedrooms. If you’re moving in with a roommate, decide who will take the smaller room and potentially adjust each portion of the rent accordingly.

Consider how much privacy you want when renting 2 bedroom 2 bathroom apartments in Kahului. Are the bedrooms right next to each other or situated across the apartment? Consider the views each bedroom offers, as well as if one offers more storage and a better layout.

Similar Pages

Kahului 2 Bedroom ApartmentsKahului 3 Bedroom Apartments
Kahului Apartments with Pools
Kahului Furnished Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Lahaina, HIKihei, HI
Wailuku, HIMakawao, HI
Napili-Honokowai, HIWailea, HI