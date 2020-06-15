All apartments in Kahului
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:15 PM

111 Kahului Beach Road #A-216

111 Kahului Beach Road · (808) 244-7142
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

111 Kahului Beach Road, Kahului, HI 96732
Wailuku Ahupua`a

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 111 Kahului Beach Road #A-216 · Avail. now

$1,600

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 776 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

internet access
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
internet access
2 BEDROOM / 1.5 BATH CONDO - PROCESS BY APPLICATION **

*** NOTICE ** Due to the recent events, we encourage everyone to please APPLY ONLINE, on our website, to eliminate the traffic into our office.

If you would like an application emailed to you, please reply to this posting.

LONG TERM rental. Six Months Lease.

TENANT PAYS ELECTRIC, INTERNET.

NO PETS
NO SMOKING.

MUST go through RENTAL APPLICATION PROCESS:

Criteria: On approved credit. If past due amount is more than $1000, court judgments, collections, or more than 3 delinquencies it will not be approved. We also check to make sure your income is sufficient to pay the rent. If you have landlord evictions, it will NOT be approved. Must have sufficient income that nets twice the rent amount. Even if you don't have credit, we still run a credit check.

Co-signers must meet above criteria and be on the lease as well.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5505660)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 111 Kahului Beach Road #A-216 have any available units?
111 Kahului Beach Road #A-216 has a unit available for $1,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 111 Kahului Beach Road #A-216 currently offering any rent specials?
111 Kahului Beach Road #A-216 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 111 Kahului Beach Road #A-216 pet-friendly?
No, 111 Kahului Beach Road #A-216 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kahului.
Does 111 Kahului Beach Road #A-216 offer parking?
No, 111 Kahului Beach Road #A-216 does not offer parking.
Does 111 Kahului Beach Road #A-216 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 111 Kahului Beach Road #A-216 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 111 Kahului Beach Road #A-216 have a pool?
No, 111 Kahului Beach Road #A-216 does not have a pool.
Does 111 Kahului Beach Road #A-216 have accessible units?
No, 111 Kahului Beach Road #A-216 does not have accessible units.
Does 111 Kahului Beach Road #A-216 have units with dishwashers?
No, 111 Kahului Beach Road #A-216 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 111 Kahului Beach Road #A-216 have units with air conditioning?
No, 111 Kahului Beach Road #A-216 does not have units with air conditioning.
