111 Kahului Beach Road #A-216

2 BEDROOM / 1.5 BATH CONDO - PROCESS BY APPLICATION **



*** NOTICE ** Due to the recent events, we encourage everyone to please APPLY ONLINE, on our website, to eliminate the traffic into our office.



If you would like an application emailed to you, please reply to this posting.



LONG TERM rental. Six Months Lease.



TENANT PAYS ELECTRIC, INTERNET.



NO SMOKING.



MUST go through RENTAL APPLICATION PROCESS:



Criteria: On approved credit. If past due amount is more than $1000, court judgments, collections, or more than 3 delinquencies it will not be approved. We also check to make sure your income is sufficient to pay the rent. If you have landlord evictions, it will NOT be approved. Must have sufficient income that nets twice the rent amount. Even if you don't have credit, we still run a credit check.



Co-signers must meet above criteria and be on the lease as well.



No Pets Allowed



