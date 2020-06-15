56-109 Huehu Place

Amenities

3 Bdm 1 Ba Duplex with 1 parking - Kahuku - Available 5/1/20 but no showings until after 4/21/20. Located near Kahuku Elementary School this spacious 3 bdm, 1 bath attached downstairs unit offers a huge living area, spacious upgraded kitchen with breakfast bar that is open to the dining area, easy care flooring and more. Ceiling fans in living room and bedrooms. 1 car parking in carport. Sliders from the dining area open to a small yard area in the back. Tenant pays utilities based on number of occupants. Washing machine in unit, but no dryer. Designated clothes line available. Good credit and Renter's Insurance is required. No Pets. No Smoking. $25.00 application fee per adult.



