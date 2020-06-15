All apartments in Kahuku
56-109 Huehu Place
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:12 PM

56-109 Huehu Place

56-109 Huehu Place · (808) 256-8856
Location

56-109 Huehu Place, Kahuku, HI 96731
Koolauloa

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 56-109 Huehu Place · Avail. now

$1,950

3 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

carport
recently renovated
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
parking
3 Bdm 1 Ba Duplex with 1 parking - Kahuku - Available 5/1/20 but no showings until after 4/21/20. Located near Kahuku Elementary School this spacious 3 bdm, 1 bath attached downstairs unit offers a huge living area, spacious upgraded kitchen with breakfast bar that is open to the dining area, easy care flooring and more. Ceiling fans in living room and bedrooms. 1 car parking in carport. Sliders from the dining area open to a small yard area in the back. Tenant pays utilities based on number of occupants. Washing machine in unit, but no dryer. Designated clothes line available. Good credit and Renter's Insurance is required. No Pets. No Smoking. $25.00 application fee per adult.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3722744)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 56-109 Huehu Place have any available units?
56-109 Huehu Place has a unit available for $1,950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 56-109 Huehu Place currently offering any rent specials?
56-109 Huehu Place isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 56-109 Huehu Place pet-friendly?
No, 56-109 Huehu Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kahuku.
Does 56-109 Huehu Place offer parking?
Yes, 56-109 Huehu Place does offer parking.
Does 56-109 Huehu Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 56-109 Huehu Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 56-109 Huehu Place have a pool?
No, 56-109 Huehu Place does not have a pool.
Does 56-109 Huehu Place have accessible units?
No, 56-109 Huehu Place does not have accessible units.
Does 56-109 Huehu Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 56-109 Huehu Place does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 56-109 Huehu Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 56-109 Huehu Place does not have units with air conditioning.
