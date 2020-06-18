78-7072 Holuakai Street #29

Amenities

in unit laundry pool air conditioning ceiling fan tennis court media room

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan furnished in unit laundry Property Amenities pool bbq/grill internet access media room tennis court

*Brand New* Luxury single level home* Close to Keauhou Bay*Pele's Last Resort (Holua Kai #29) - This stunning property is now accepting longer-term stays of between 1-6 months. Please inquire for details.



This private and peaceful residence with central air conditioning is beautifully appointed for a luxury in paradise. Holua Kai 29 boasts an ideal location in an exclusive new, gated, oceanfront Keauhou community, on the Big Island’s renowned west coast.



Clean lines, fine finishes, high ceilings, and bright, airy spaces create a perfect setting for your Hawaiian getaway. The home is furnished in an elegant island style, complete with one king bed, one queen, and two twins. There is an easy flow from the modern kitchen with bar seating to the formal dining area and spacious living room, where a wall of sliding doors allows for a seamless transition to a covered outdoor living space.



The lovely lanai at Holua Kai 29 provides tranquil open-air surroundings for enjoying the incredible Hawaiian climate. The home is situated in the center of the neighborhood, with quick access to the community pool. Holua Kai also features a lookout point for spectacular ocean and sunset views.



A 10-minute walk from Holua Kai leads to Keauhou Bay (known as the best spot on the Big Island for swimming with manta rays), and another short stroll leads to restaurants, shops, and a movie theater in Keauhou Shopping Center. White Sands Beach Park, Makalawena, and other breathtaking beaches are also close by. A short drive brings guests to golf, tennis, snorkeling, diving, and hiking, along with more dining, nightlife, and shopping in Kailua-Kona, annual home of the Ironman World Championship.



Please note, as a new community, Holua Kai continues to have building in progress between the hours of 8 a.m. and 3 p.m., Monday through Friday only. At this time, while they are still building homes, the construction of the pool has been completed. Limited noise impact is predicted and there will be no disruptions during quiet hours. Mahalo for your understanding.



TAO227219968-01



STVR # 19-349310



No Pets Allowed



