All apartments in Kahaluu-Keauhou
Find more places like 78-7072 Holuakai Street #29.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Kahaluu-Keauhou, HI
/
78-7072 Holuakai Street #29
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:03 AM

78-7072 Holuakai Street #29

78-7072 Holuakai Loop · (800) 882-9828 ext. 1
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Kahaluu-Keauhou
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

78-7072 Holuakai Loop, Kahaluu-Keauhou, HI 96740
Keauhou 2 Ahupua`a

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 78-7072 Holuakai Street #29 · Avail. now

$7,000

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1900 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
pool
air conditioning
ceiling fan
tennis court
media room
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
furnished
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
pool
bbq/grill
internet access
media room
tennis court
*Brand New* Luxury single level home* Close to Keauhou Bay*Pele's Last Resort (Holua Kai #29) - This stunning property is now accepting longer-term stays of between 1-6 months. Please inquire for details.

This private and peaceful residence with central air conditioning is beautifully appointed for a luxury in paradise. Holua Kai 29 boasts an ideal location in an exclusive new, gated, oceanfront Keauhou community, on the Big Island’s renowned west coast.

Clean lines, fine finishes, high ceilings, and bright, airy spaces create a perfect setting for your Hawaiian getaway. The home is furnished in an elegant island style, complete with one king bed, one queen, and two twins. There is an easy flow from the modern kitchen with bar seating to the formal dining area and spacious living room, where a wall of sliding doors allows for a seamless transition to a covered outdoor living space.

The lovely lanai at Holua Kai 29 provides tranquil open-air surroundings for enjoying the incredible Hawaiian climate. The home is situated in the center of the neighborhood, with quick access to the community pool. Holua Kai also features a lookout point for spectacular ocean and sunset views.

A 10-minute walk from Holua Kai leads to Keauhou Bay (known as the best spot on the Big Island for swimming with manta rays), and another short stroll leads to restaurants, shops, and a movie theater in Keauhou Shopping Center. White Sands Beach Park, Makalawena, and other breathtaking beaches are also close by. A short drive brings guests to golf, tennis, snorkeling, diving, and hiking, along with more dining, nightlife, and shopping in Kailua-Kona, annual home of the Ironman World Championship.

Please note, as a new community, Holua Kai continues to have building in progress between the hours of 8 a.m. and 3 p.m., Monday through Friday only. At this time, while they are still building homes, the construction of the pool has been completed. Limited noise impact is predicted and there will be no disruptions during quiet hours. Mahalo for your understanding. 

TAO227219968-01

STVR # 19-349310

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5829222)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 78-7072 Holuakai Street #29 have any available units?
78-7072 Holuakai Street #29 has a unit available for $7,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 78-7072 Holuakai Street #29 have?
Some of 78-7072 Holuakai Street #29's amenities include in unit laundry, pool, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 78-7072 Holuakai Street #29 currently offering any rent specials?
78-7072 Holuakai Street #29 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 78-7072 Holuakai Street #29 pet-friendly?
No, 78-7072 Holuakai Street #29 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kahaluu-Keauhou.
Does 78-7072 Holuakai Street #29 offer parking?
No, 78-7072 Holuakai Street #29 does not offer parking.
Does 78-7072 Holuakai Street #29 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 78-7072 Holuakai Street #29 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 78-7072 Holuakai Street #29 have a pool?
Yes, 78-7072 Holuakai Street #29 has a pool.
Does 78-7072 Holuakai Street #29 have accessible units?
No, 78-7072 Holuakai Street #29 does not have accessible units.
Does 78-7072 Holuakai Street #29 have units with dishwashers?
No, 78-7072 Holuakai Street #29 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 78-7072 Holuakai Street #29 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 78-7072 Holuakai Street #29 has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 78-7072 Holuakai Street #29?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Kahaluu-Keauhou 2 BedroomsKahaluu-Keauhou 2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Kahaluu-Keauhou Apartments with ParkingKahaluu-Keauhou Apartments with Pool
Kahaluu-Keauhou Furnished Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Holualoa, HIWaikoloa Village, HI
Kalaoa, HI
Kailua, HI
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity