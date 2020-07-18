78-6920 Alii Dr Apt 323

Amenities
AMENITIES: Air Conditioning, Patio/Party Deck, Cable TV, Ceiling Fans, 24 hours Internet service, Dishwasher, Fireplace, Garbage Disposal, Microwave, security alarm, Pets Friendly, Refrigerator, Washer / Dryer. Utilities include Water,Trash,Sewer,Gas and Electricity.
ATTENTION! ATTENTION!! ATTENTION !!!Beautifully property that you will not like to miss out so kindly contact me directly as the owner with the property address to the below email if not you will not get a respond from me, don’t contact me from the web site again.
lland0446(AT)gmail(DOT)com
lland0446(AT)gmail(DOT)com
(RLNE5972171)